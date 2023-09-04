The Global Mooring Systems Market is forecasted to grow by USD 440.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mooring Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144593/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the mooring systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in global offshore oil and gas exploration activities, rising government support for offshore wind energy, and increase in demand for energy consumption is driving adoption of mooring systems in oil industry.



The mooring systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Spread mooring

• Single point

• Dynamic positioning

• Others



By Application

• Tension leg platform

• FPSO

• Semi-submersible

• SPAR

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in deepwater and ultra-deep-water e and p activities as one of the prime reasons driving the mooring systems market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in floatation production system operation and growing product launches by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the mooring systems market covers the following areas:

• Mooring systems market sizing

• Mooring systems market forecast

• Mooring systems market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mooring systems market vendors that include Acteon Group Ltd., Anchor Industries PTY Ltd., Bluewater Energy Services BV, BW Offshore Ltd., Cargotec Corp., Grup Servicii Petroliere SA, Hazelett Marine, Kobelt Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V., MODEC Inc., Mooring Systems Inc., NOV Inc., Offspring International Ltd., Qingdao Waysail Ocean Technology Co. Ltd., SBM Offshore NV, SOFEC Inc., Timberland Equipment Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Vryhof, and Whittaker Engineering Stonehaven Ltd.. Also, the mooring systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

