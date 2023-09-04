The Global Dry Shampoo Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,908.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry Shampoo Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05115015/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the dry shampoo market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation leading to product premiumization, expanding salon and spa market, and evolving demographics and lifestyles.



The dry shampoo market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Regular dry shampoo

• Natural and Organic dry shampoo



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of personalized home salon services as one of the prime reasons driving the dry shampoo market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for natural and organic products and availability of easy-to-use, small travel-size packs of dry shampoo will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dry shampoo market covers the following areas:

• Dry shampoo market sizing

• Dry shampoo market forecast

• Dry shampoo market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dry shampoo market vendors that include Ambiance Cosmetics Inc., Amika LLC, Better Planet Brands LLC, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, My Skincare Manufacturer Pty Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Onesta Hair Care LLC, Pierre Fabre SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the dry shampoo market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

