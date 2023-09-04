The Global Laser Welding Machine Market is forecasted to grow by USD 458.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Welding Machine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069602/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the laser welding machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing benefits of laser welding over conventional welding, growing demand for laser welding from wind farms, and growing adoption of welding robots.



The laser welding machine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and defense

• Electronics

• Others



By Technology

• Fiber laser

• Solid-state laser

• CO2 laser

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the impact of additive manufacturing on laser welding as one of the prime reasons driving the laser welding machine market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in plastic welding equipment and IoT-enabled industrial lasers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the laser welding machine market covers the following areas:

• Laser welding machine market sizing

• Laser welding machine market forecast

• Laser welding machine market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laser welding machine market vendors that include AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., OREE LASER, Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd., SCANLAB GmbH, Suzhou Prato Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Suzhou Tianhong Laser Co. Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Wuhan golden laser co. ltd. Also, the laser welding machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

