The Global Flight Simulator Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,837.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flight Simulator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060887/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the flight simulator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for cost-effective virtual training in aviation industry, increasing investments in simulations, and rising collaboration among vendors and OEMs.



The flight simulator market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Military flight simulator

• Commercial flight simulator



By Platform

• Rotary wing simulator

• Fixed wing simulator

• UAV simulator



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the 3D simulation provisions for UAV training as one of the prime reasons driving the flight simulator market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in flight simulators and growing demand for advanced flight simulators will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the flight simulator market covers the following areas:

• Flight simulator market sizing

• Flight simulator market forecast

• Flight simulator market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flight simulator market vendors that include Aero Simulation Inc., Airbus SE, Avenger Flight Group LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CAE Inc., FenixSim Ltd., Flight Sim Labs Ltd., Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt. Ltd., Gen24 Flybiz Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Gorge, HAVELSAN Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Textron Inc., Thales Group, The 737 Experience, The Boeing Co., and VIER IM POTT. Also, the flight simulator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060887/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________