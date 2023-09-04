The Global Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market is forecasted to grow by USD 617.25 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015530/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive crash impact simulator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for crash and safety testing, varying safety standards across geographies induce need for region-specific crash tests, and evolution of smarter virtual crash test dummies.



The automotive crash impact simulator market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle

• Electric vehicle (EV)

• Autonomous vehicles



By Deployment

• On-premises

• SaaS-based



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the utilizing parallelism in virtual crash testing as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive crash impact simulator market growth during the next few years. Also, high-performance computing (HPC) enables continuous advances and developments in automotive crash technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive crash impact simulator market covers the following areas:

• Automotive crash impact simulator market sizing

• Automotive crash impact simulator market forecast

• Automotive crash impact simulator market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive crash impact simulator market vendors that include Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., AV Simulation, Cruden, Dassault Systemes SE, DVExperts International Pty Ltd., Encocam Ltd., Enteknograte, Equilibrium Solutions Pvt. Ltd, ESI Group SA, Hexagon AB, Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Siemens AG, SimDes, TECOSIM Group GmbH, TransDigm Group Inc., TUV SUD AG, VI grade GmbH, and Virtual CRASH LLC. Also, the automotive crash impact simulator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

