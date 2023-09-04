The Global Wireless Chipset Market is forecasted to grow by USD 17079.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Chipset Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951524/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the wireless chipset market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in demand for smartphones, increasing adoption of smart city initiatives and connected devices, and growing demand for connectivity in rural and remote areas.



The wireless chipset market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Computers and laptops

• Smartphones and wearable

• Routers

• In-vehicle infotainment systems

• Others



By Type

• Wi-Fi chipsets

• Wireless display/video chipsets

• WiMax chipsets

• LTE chipsets

• ZigBee chipsets



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of 5G technology as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless chipset market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing need for wireless connectivity in smart factories and integration of AI in wireless chipset will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the wireless chipset market covers the following areas:

• Wireless chipset market sizing

• Wireless chipset market forecast

• Wireless chipset market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wireless chipset market vendors that include Accton Technology Corp., ALE International, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International N.V., and Texas Instruments Inc.. Also, the wireless chipset market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

