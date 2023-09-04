The Global Emission Control Catalysts Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4,240.52 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emission Control Catalysts Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941133/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the emission control catalysts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in global automotive sector, environmental concerns and measures to curb pollution, and emissions and fuel economy standard frameworks.



The emission control catalysts market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Mobile emission

• Stationary emission



By Type

• Palladium

• Platinum

• Rhodium



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emerging markets to provide significant prospects for ECCs as one of the prime reasons driving the emission control catalysts market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for selective catalyst reduction (SCR) catalysts and growing importance of adding catalytic converters to reduce automobile emissions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the emission control catalysts market covers the following areas:

• Emission control catalysts market sizing

• Emission control catalysts market forecast

• Emission control catalysts market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading emission control catalysts market vendors that include AeriNOx Inc., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Catalytic Combustion Corp., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., CORMETECH Inc., Cummins Inc., DCL International Inc., DieselNet, Evonik Industries AG, Topsoes AS, Honeywell International Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, S and P Global Inc., Solvay SA, Toyota Motor Corp., Tenneco Inc., and Umicore SA. Also, the emission control catalysts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

