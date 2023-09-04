The Global Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market is forecasted to grow by USD 244.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921159/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the electron microscopy sample preparation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on nanotechnology, rising demand for failure root cause analysis, and growing demand for high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HRTEM).



The electron microscopy sample preparation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Scanning electron microscope

• Transmission electron microscope



By Application

• Pharma and biotech companies

• Academic and research institute



By Geography

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in clinical trials in developing nations as one of the prime reasons driving the electron microscopy sample preparation market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for electron microscopy sample preparation in emerging nations and increasing application for electron microscopy will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electron microscopy sample preparation market covers the following areas:

• Electron microscopy sample preparation market sizing

• Electron microscopy sample preparation market forecast

• Electron microscopy sample preparation market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electron microscopy sample preparation market vendors that include Angstrom Advanced Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Delong America Inc., Denton Vacuum, Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Media Cybernetics, Oxford Instruments plc, Renishaw Plc, Tescan Orsay Holding AS, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the electron microscopy sample preparation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921159/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________