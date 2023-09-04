The Global Application Container Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7564.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.53% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Container Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912740/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the application container market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing popularity of cloud-based services, rise of micro services architecture, and increasing demand for devops practices.



The application container market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Telecom and IT

• Retail and ecommerce

• Others



By Component

• Platform

• Service



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of containers with serverless computing as one of the prime reasons driving the application container market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments and emergence of kubernetes as the de facto container orchestration platform will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the application container market covers the following areas:

• Application container market sizing

• Application container market forecast

• Application container market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading application container market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aqua Security Software Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DevFactory FZ LLC, Docker Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Perforce Software Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Suse Group, Sysdig Inc., Virtuozzo International GmbH, VMware Inc., and Weaveworks Inc.. Also, the application container market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

