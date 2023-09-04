The Global Discrete Diode Market is forecasted to grow by USD 914.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Discrete Diode Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828798/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the discrete diode market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for iot devices, rising demand for semiconductor components, and growing adoption of Industry 4.0 standards.



The discrete diode market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Power diodes

• Small signal diodes

• RF diodes



By End-user

• Communications

• Computers

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing acceptance of wearable devices as one of the prime reasons driving the discrete diode market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from automotive industry and growing investment in smart city projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the discrete diode market covers the following areas:

• Discrete diode market sizing

• Discrete diode market forecast

• Discrete diode market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading discrete diode market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Central Semiconductor Corp., Diodes Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. Also, the discrete diode market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

