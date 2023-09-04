The Global Tattoo Removal Market is forecasted to grow by USD 117.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tattoo Removal Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828792/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the tattoo removal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing tattoo regret and dissatisfaction, increasing number of tattoo studios, and changing consumer lifestyles.



The tattoo removal market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Dermatology clinics

• Medical spa

• beauty centers



By Type

• Laser

• Surgical

• Creams

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing recent developments in market in focus as one of the prime reasons driving the tattoo removal market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing awareness regarding tattoo removal and growing focus on adoption of non-laser tattoo removal treatments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the tattoo removal market covers the following areas:

• Tattoo removal market sizing

• Tattoo removal market forecast

• Tattoo removal market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tattoo removal market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Astanza Laser, Bausch Health Companies Inc., BISON Medical, Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Dimyth, EBOS Medical Devices Australia Pty Ltd., El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Jeisys Medical Inc., LINLINE Medical Systems, Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Quanta System S.p.A., and Venus Concept Inc.. Also, the tattoo removal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

