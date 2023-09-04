The Global Die Bonder Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 186.52 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Die Bonder Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821774/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the die bonder equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising electronics production across the world, rising demand for high-quality semiconductor ICs for wireless devices and IoT applications, and increasing complexity of semiconductor ic designs.



The die bonder equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• OSATs

• IDMs



By Type

• Fully automatic die bonder equipment

• Semi-automatic die bonder equipment



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in number of OSAT vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the die bonder equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of FOWLP technology and laser-assisted bonding technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the die bonder equipment market covers the following areas:

• Die bonder equipment market sizing

• Die bonder equipment market forecast

• Die bonder equipment market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading die bonder equipment market vendors that include ASMPT Ltd., BE Semiconductor Industries NV, DIAS Automation HK Ltd., Dr. Tresky AG, ficonTEC Service GmbH, Finetech GmbH and Co. KG, Four Technos Co. Ltd., HYBOND Inc., Indubond, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., MicroAssembly Technologies Ltd., Mycronic AB, Palomar Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Paroteq GmbH, SHIBUYA Corp., UniTemp GmbH, WestBond Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORP.. Also, the die bonder equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

