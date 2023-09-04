The Global Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 12518.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796579/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive dual variable valve timing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, adoption of stringent emission regulations globally, and growing demand for performance-oriented vehicles.



The automotive dual variable valve timing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Type

• Hydraulic cam phaser

• Electric cam phaser



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of electric dual technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive dual variable valve timing market growth during the next few years. Also, evolving aftermarket e-commerce and a growing focus on the development of lightweight and compact dual systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive dual variable valve timing market covers the following areas:

• Automotive dual variable valve timing market sizing

• Automotive dual variable valve timing market forecast

• Automotive dual variable valve timing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive dual variable valve timing market vendors that include AISIN CORP., BorgWarner Inc., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Precision Camshaft Ltd., Renault SAS, Schaeffler AG, Stellantis NV, Tenneco Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.. Also, the automotive dual variable valve timing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

