The Global Methanol Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6.13 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for formaldehyde and its derivatives, increasing adoption of mto technology, and increasing demand for chemicals in APAC.



The methanol market is segmented as below:

By Derivative Type

• Formaldehyde

• Gasoline

• Acetic acid

• DME

• MTO/MTP

• Others



By End-user

• Automotive

• Construction

• Paints and coatings

• Electronics

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for methanol in chemical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the methanol market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for methanol as fuel and technological advancements in methanol production will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the methanol market covers the following areas:

• Methanol market sizing

• Methanol market forecast

• Methanol market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading methanol market vendors that include BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Coogee, Eni SpA, GNFC Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Methanex Corp., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., MITSUI and CO. LTD., Oberon Fuels Inc., OCI NV, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Proman GmbH, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zagros Petrochemical Co., Chevron Corp., and ENERKEM Inc. Also, the methanol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

