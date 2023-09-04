The Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 128.65 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793422/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the blood pressure transducers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of hypertension, increasing focus on preventive care, and growing geriatric population.



The blood pressure transducers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Disposable blood pressure transducers

• Reusable blood pressure transducers



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• ASCs



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing demand for disposable blood pressure transducers as one of the prime reasons driving the blood pressure transducers market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of product bundling strategy by vendors and increasing adoption of technologically advanced products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the blood pressure transducers market covers the following areas:

• Blood pressure transducers market sizing

• Blood pressure transducers market forecast

• Blood pressure transducers market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood pressure transducers market vendors that include ADInstruments Pty Ltd., B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., B.Braun SE, BIOPAC Systems Inc., CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Elcam Medical Group, Harvard Bioscience Inc., ICU Medical Inc., iWorx Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corp., MEMSCAP SA, Merit Medical Systems Inc., SCW Medicath Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, UGO BASILE S.R.L., Utah Medical Products Inc., World Precision Instruments, and Biosensors International Group Ltd.. Also, the blood pressure transducers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

