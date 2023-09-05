Indoor Humidifier Market to be Worth US$ 1.13 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report from Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global indoor humidifier market is projected to expand at 3.6% CAGR to reach a size of US$ 1.13 billion by the end of 2033.



An air humidifier adds moisture to the air and prevents it from turning dry. These devices are predominantly employed in colder regions where indoor spaces have been deprived of moisture and contribute to eliminating viruses. The market for indoor humidifiers is influenced by the extensive utilization of the product across various applications.

Increasing concerns among users regarding the negative consequences linked to dry air are anticipated to considerably boost the growth of the indoor humidifier market in the foreseeable period. Furthermore, rising demand for sophisticated indoor humidifiers is poised to generate favorable prospects for market participants throughout the review duration.

Humidification devices are becoming indispensable tools across various sectors where maintaining optimal moisture levels holds paramount importance. For instance, within the healthcare sector, hospitals are incorporating humidifiers into their setups to enhance patient comfort through the use of diverse medical ventilators. Furthermore, the escalating requirement for industrial ultrasonic humidifiers for indoor cultivation, encompassing spaces like warehouses and greenhouses, especially in colder regions, is poised to bolster market growth throughout the projected time frame.

Key Segments of Indoor Humidifier Industry Research

By Product Type By Industry Vertical By Application By Region Vaporizers Healthcare Residential North America Ultrasonic Systems Retail Commercial Latin America Warm Mist Humidifiers Food & Beverages Industrial Europe Evaporative Humidifiers Paper & Pulps Asia Pacific Steam-to-Steam Humidifiers IT Middle East & Africa Automotive Textiles

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global indoor humidifier market stands at US$ 788 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for indoor humidifiers is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is estimated to touch US$ 1.13 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in China is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for vaporizer indoor humidifiers is set to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2033.

Sales of ultrasonic humidifiers are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 1.13 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3.6% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

“Mounting concerns regarding risks associated with static electricity in industries such as textiles, printing, and automotive is fueling the need for humidifiers. Indoor humidifiers effectively mitigate static electricity buildup in manufacturing environments,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Armstrong International, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

United Technologies Corp.

Carel INDUSTRIES S.p.A.

Munters, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Boneco AG

Vornado Air LLC

Procter & Gamble Company

Market Competition

The indoor humidifier market displays a fragmented landscape, characterized by many significant and smaller participants. To sustain competitiveness within the market, companies are embracing tactics such as introducing novel products and fostering innovation. Notable industry contenders include DriSteem, Boneco AG, Webmaster, Armstrong International Inc., and HygroMatik GmbH.

In June 2021, Carel Industries, a company headquartered in Italy and specializing in air conditioning, refrigeration, and heating for humidification and evaporative cooling, successfully purchased a 51% stake in CFM Sogutma ve Otomasyon A.S. This strategic move by Carel Industries was aimed at broadening its market presence in Türkiye.

CFM Sogutma ve Otomasyon A.S, also known as CFM Refrigeration and Automation Inc., is a Türkiye-based company that offers an array of services including refrigeration, air conditioning, humidification, industrial cooling, and building management systems.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the indoor humidifier market with historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (vaporizers, ultrasonic systems, warm mist humidifiers, evaporative humidifiers, steam-to-steam humidifiers), industry vertical (healthcare, retail, food & beverages, paper & pulp, IT, automotive, textiles), and application (residential, commercial, industrial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

