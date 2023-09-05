FXGT.com Launches 1st Official Trading Competition

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXGT.com has revealed full details about an exciting new trading competition set to take place during the months of September and October 2023.





Registrations are now open for the 1st Official Trading Competition, in which traders from across the world will compete against each other for a chance to reach the highest Return on Investment (ROI) and Profit and Loss (PnL) ranking in a bid to be crowned as one of the 50 winners.

The contest will run from September 20th at 00:00 GMT+3 server time and end on October 10th at 23:59 GMT+3 server time.

Clients can register for the competition between September 4th and September 18th by meeting the relevant entry requirements prior to the competition getting underway.*

After meeting the initial minimum account balance requirement, traders can top up their account as much and as many times as they wish.

At the end of the competition, 50 participants will be rewarded, with 45 winners based on their Return on Investment (ROI) ranking and an additional 5 winners who will be determined based on their Profit and Loss (PnL). The prize pool of $35,000 will be distributed and directly credited to the live trading accounts of the winners as balance.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our 1st Official Trading Competition, which presents successful traders with the chance to compete for big money prizes", said Constantinos Pavlides, CMO at FXGT.com. "We believe in offering the very best rewards to our loyal clients, which is why specifically designed the competition to reward as many traders as possible, linking back to our central goal of empowering traders with competence and a peace of mind that allows them to trade their way. Registrations are now open, so don't forget to sign up and be in with a chance of becoming a winner. Good luck to all of those taking part. Happy trading!"

*To qualify for the competition, clients need to have an FXGT.com live MT4 or MT5, PRO or ECN trading account and a minimum funding amount of $200. Clients can open an FXGT.com account in just minutes by clicking here (https://fxgt.com/tradingcompetitions/ib/1st-official-global-competition/).

About FXGT.com

FXGT.com is an established, award-winning, fully regulated, and licensed online broker. It operates in markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a growing presence in other regions, serving clients worldwide.

It offers choice to traders through a wide range of tradable asset classes and instruments, with reliable and fast execution, across a broad selection of account types on the MT4 and MT5 trading platforms.

Moreover, FXGT.com presents an impressive array of trading tools, market insights, technical analysis, and much more to clients, who can also benefit from accessing attractive and generous bonuses, including Welcome and Loyalty bonuses.

Lastly, the brand has a reputation for ensuring the strong protection and security of funds by keeping clients' funds separate. FXGT.com is a regulated broker that is licensed by the FSA, FSCA, VFSC, and CySEC (institutional clients only) and it is trusted by traders worldwide for its robust risk management policies and procedures, which includes allowing anytime withdrawals from clients' accounts.

Social Links

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fxgtcom/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/FXGTcom/100090248558543/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/37062744/admin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEmbthlmUEn4z6PeFh_-yUQ

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fxgt.com?lang=en



Media contact

Brand: FXGT.com

Email: community@fxgt.com

Website: https://fxgt.com/

SOURCE: FXGT.com