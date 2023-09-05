Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Leaseback of Four Widebody Aircraft to British Airways

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the purchase and leaseback of two new Boeing 787-10 aircraft and two new A350-1000 aircraft on long-term lease to British Airways.



“Griffin is extremely pleased to welcome British Airways as a new customer with the deliveries of these two 787-10s and two A350-1000s. Our management team has a relationship with British Airways that spans decades, and we look forward to continuing to support their growth for many years to come. The A350 and B787 are core to BA’s fleet renewal program, and these four new fuel-efficient aircraft will assist the group in furthering its agenda to put sustainability at the heart of their business,” said Marc Baer, President of Griffin.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

About British Airways

British Airways, part of International Airlines Group, is one of the world's leading global premium airlines and the largest international carrier in the UK. British Airways operates one of the largest and the most modern fleets of any airline in the world.

