AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2023

In August 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 576,455 passengers, which is a 4.4% decrease compared to August 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 26.0% to 26,281 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 2.6% to 86,794 units year-on-year.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2023 were the following:

 August 2023August 2022Change
Passengers576,455603,284-4.4%
Finland-Sweden159,539193,691-17.6%
Estonia-Finland355,865351,1021.4%
Estonia-Sweden61,05158,4914.4%
    
Cargo Units26,28135,530-26.0%
Finland-Sweden2,9315,481-46.5%
Estonia-Finland19,22026,105-26.4%
Estonia-Sweden4,1303,9444.7%
    
Passenger Vehicles86,79489,105-2.6%
Finland-Sweden10,90816,685-34.6%
Estonia-Finland71,86968,0825.6%
Estonia-Sweden4,0174,338-7.4%

                                

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy I stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.

