AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2023

In August 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 576,455 passengers, which is a 4.4% decrease compared to August 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 26.0% to 26,281 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 2.6% to 86,794 units year-on-year.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2023 were the following:
|August 2023
|August 2022
|Change
|Passengers
|576,455
|603,284
|-4.4%
|Finland-Sweden
|159,539
|193,691
|-17.6%
|Estonia-Finland
|355,865
|351,102
|1.4%
|Estonia-Sweden
|61,051
|58,491
|4.4%
|Cargo Units
|26,281
|35,530
|-26.0%
|Finland-Sweden
|2,931
|5,481
|-46.5%
|Estonia-Finland
|19,220
|26,105
|-26.4%
|Estonia-Sweden
|4,130
|3,944
|4.7%
|Passenger Vehicles
|86,794
|89,105
|-2.6%
|Finland-Sweden
|10,908
|16,685
|-34.6%
|Estonia-Finland
|71,869
|68,082
|5.6%
|Estonia-Sweden
|4,017
|4,338
|-7.4%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy I stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.
