CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Bid date, 2023-09-05
Auction date2023-09-05
Settlement date2023-09-06
Maturity Date2023-09-13
Nominal amount1 121 billion SEK
Interest rate3.75 %
Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Bids are made to phone number08-696 69 70
Confirmation of bids to e-mailrbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume1 121 billion SEK
Allocation Time10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term1 121 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment0 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2023-09-05