Global Green Building Materials Market Report 2023: A $347.7 Billion Market by 2028 with Alumasc, Heidelberg Materials, Interface, James Hardie, Kingspan Group, and Saint-Gobain Dominating

Global market for green building materials will increase from $184.1 billion in 2023 to $347.7 billion in 2028, representing a 13.6% CAGR.
As we navigate the vista of market dynamics, a distinctive pattern emerges. The residential sector emerges as the vanguard in emerging countries, propelled by the dual engines of burgeoning population growth and rapid urbanization.
Meanwhile, in the developed enclaves of the United States and Europe, the commercial sector ascends to the helm of dominance. Within this intricate choreography of sectors, insulation takes center stage, establishing itself as the preeminent application arena, particularly within the contours of the Americas and Europe.
Venturing deeper into the analysis, regional forecasts unfurl across the spectrum of building types, ranging from commercial and residential to institutional and infrastructure. A granular dissection of applications further enriches the panorama, encompassing framing, insulation, roofing, exterior siding, and interior finishes. Anchoring this analysis are the multifaceted forces of economics, environment, regulation, and technology, their collective influence weaving the intricate narrative of demand dynamics.
The total Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified building area in 2022 was approximately 11 billion sq. ft. This was only 4.5% of the entire building area, which was 242 billion sq. ft. Therefore, green buildings currently comprise a small share of the global construction market, but the investment opportunities in the green building sector are enormous.
The Americas (including Latin American countries) accounted for 50% of all market revenue in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific with 27%. With a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region, due to population growth in countries like India, leading to a housing boom. Europe was the next largest market for green building materials in 2022, while the Middle East and African countries represented just 3% of the market.
