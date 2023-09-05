Global Sales Performance Management Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Growing Need to Align Jobs with Sales Strategies, Improve Commission Accuracies, and Minimize Sales Attrition to Drive Growth

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sales Performance Management Market by Component (Solutions (Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management), Services), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications, & Manufacturing) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SPM market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2023 to USD 4.4 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6%

The landscape of the global Sales Performance Management (SPM) market has experienced substantial expansion in recent times, driven by the intricate nature of sales processes, the expansion of sales teams, and the integration of cloud-based SPM solutions along with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

SPM, as a strategic approach, has become pivotal for organizations seeking to optimize their sales operations, enhance the performance of their sales teams, and attain their revenue objectives. This encompasses a range of activities, including the establishment of sales goals, the formulation of compensation plans, the management of territories and quotas, the analysis of sales data, coaching and training initiatives, and sales forecasting.

As the SPM market evolves rapidly, businesses spanning diverse industries are realizing the imperative of refining and elevating their sales operations. SPM solutions serve as automation hubs for crucial sales processes, offering comprehensive analytics and insights that elevate sales effectiveness and steer businesses towards their revenue goals.

Furthermore, the market's dynamism is evident through a comprehensive evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of key players such as SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), NICE (Israel), Anaplan (US), and Xactly (US), among others, that shape the trajectory of the SPM market.

As per organization size, the SMEs segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The SPM market by organization size is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecasted period of the SPM market. Due to the lack of awareness and budget constraints, SMEs have been majorly dependent on manual processes to manage their SPM processes.

However, the competitive market has encouraged SMEs to invest in automated solutions to achieve high business efficiency. Being constrained by limited budgets, small IT infrastructure, and little staff, SMEs look for flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions.

Hence, SMEs are increasingly adopting cloud-based SPM solutions, as these solutions eliminate data management hassle and maintenance issues. SMEs are incorporating innovative SPM solutions to manage better quotas and territories and sales employee performance and incentives based on global accounting standards, thereby accelerating employee engagement and enhancing their experience.

As per vertical, consumer goods & retail vertical holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The verticals are segmented into BFSI, consumer goods & retail, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT & ITeS, energy & utilities, travel & hospitality, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others (education, real estate & construction, and media & entertainment).

The retail & consumer goods vertical is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The consumer goods and retail vertical is highly customer-centric, and companies across this vertical are adopting different penetration strategies and leveraging various industry-ready technologies to enhance customer experience and improve customer retention.

Owing to the presence of several players in this vertical, IT budgets are also usually huge as consumer goods and retail companies try to maintain a certain brand image in terms of both employee and customer retention, which is critical to higher revenues. Several retailers and consumer goods companies are leveraging SPM solutions to improve incentive compensation accuracies, eliminate manual management of sales administration tasks, and unify commission data with POS and CRM systems for better visibility.

As per region, Europe holds the second-largest market share during the forecast period

Europe holds the second largest market share in 2023 and is expected to have similar dominance over the forecast period. Europe has diverse business needs, as several large retailers and manufacturing companies demand robust and scalable IT infrastructure solutions. The region has always been a challenging market for cloud providers due to the stringent regulations and security standards regarding user data privacy.

Europe also has strict rules and regulations for data privacy and security, so various SPM providers have improved their solutions to address companies' data localization needs and comply with consumer privacy regulations in the region. The proliferation of cloud-based sales applications has further stimulated organizations to adopt SaaS-based SPM solutions.

The presence of various small and large players in Europe, including Beqom and SAP, is another significant factor for adopting SPM solutions across Europe. In this report, the primary growing economies considered for the analysis are the UK and the rest of Europe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Automation to Improve Visibility and Avoid Calculation Inaccuracies

Rising Demand for Metric-Driven Sales Tools

Rising Enterprise Mobility to Enhance Agent Engagement and Performance

Increasing Emphasis on Sales Performance

Favorable Regulatory Compliances

Restraints

Skepticism Among Smes to Avoid Additional Costs or Altering of Organizational Structure

Implementation Challenges

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Opportunities

Integration of Audio-Video Conferencing Apis to Increase Productivity

Ml and Nlp Innovations to Leverage Data-Driven Recommendations

Rising Demand for Data-Driven Decision-Making to Assess and Evaluate Performance

Challenges

Prevailing Apprehensions Related to Levels of Intrusion

Complexity Associated with Compensation Plans

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Opensymmetry Helped Co-Operators Encompass Spm System from Pre-Deployment to Post-Deployment

Case Study 2: Anaplan Helped Alkem Laboratories Enhance Bonus and Compensation Calculations and Provide Real-Time Insights

Case Study 3: Flowserve Achieved Real-Time Visibility to Pivot Sales Plans by Deploying Xactly Incent's Solution

Case Study 4: Oracle Helped Emirates Nbd Automate Daily Compensation Transactions and Improve Visibility

Case Study 5: Turkcell Enhanced Sales Planning and Quota and Territories Management with Beqom's Spm

Technological Analysis

Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Rpa

Ml and Nlp

Customer Relationship Management

Forecasting and Predictive Analytics

Company Profiles

Major Players

Sap

Oracle

Nice

Anaplan

Xactly

Salesforce

Varicent

Optymyze

Beqom

Performio

Incentives Solutions

Other Players

Axtria

Iconixx

Gryphon Networks

Zs

Cellarstone

Board

Zoho

Insidesales

Accent Technologies

Silvon Software

Startups/Smes

Captivateiq

Spiff

Ascent Cloud

Adventace

Plecto

Spotio

Salesscreen

Centrical

Spinify

Ambition

Everstage

Innovyne

