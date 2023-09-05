United States Online Food Delivery Market Analysis, Size, & Forecast Report 2023-2030 Featuring Leading Players - Grubhub, Doordas, Uber Eats, Postmates, Domino's, Kroger, Blue Apron, & HelloFresh

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Online Food Delivery Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Online Food Delivery market is anticipated to reach US$ 84.84 Billion in 2030 US$35.36 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.6%

With a wide range of food options from multiple restaurants available at their fingertips, online food delivery has transformed the way people satisfy their cravings, creating a seamless and enjoyable dining experience.



Technological advancements in mobile apps and online platforms have improved the ordering process with features like GPS tracking, real-time updates, and secure payment options, ensuring transparency and convenience. Furthermore, the rise of third-party delivery services and aggregator platforms has created a marketplace connecting consumers, restaurants, and delivery drivers, offering a streamlined experience for browsing menus, comparing prices, and placing orders.



By menu variety, Consumer preferences in the United States online food delivery market are shaped by pricing, quality and food safety, customization options, and sustainability. Consumers prioritize easy-to-use platforms, streamlined ordering processes, and prompt delivery.

They seek diverse cuisines and the chance to try new culinary experiences. Competitive prices, discounts, and transparent pricing practices are valued. Fresh ingredients, hygiene standards, and positive reviews are essential for ensuring quality and food safety. Customization options allow consumers to personalize their orders according to their preferences and dietary needs. Sustainability is increasingly important, with consumers favoring eco-friendly packaging, waste reduction, and sustainable ingredient sourcing.



Ghost kitchens (delivery-only restaurants) are gaining popularity due to their focus on optimizing operations for efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Third-party delivery platforms are expanding, offering consumers a wide range of restaurant options, convenient ordering interfaces, and efficient delivery services.

The integration of AI and machine learning is improving various aspects of the delivery process, such as order recommendations, delivery route optimization, and customer service. Furthermore, online food delivery platforms are diversifying their services by incorporating grocery delivery options, catering to consumers' need for a convenient solution to obtain groceries without leaving their homes.



The platform-to-consumer (P2C) business model has established dominance in the US online food delivery market.



By business model, the United States online food delivery market consists of platform-to-customer delivery and restaurant-to-customer delivery. P2C platforms offer convenience, allowing consumers to easily order food, browse menus, order specialty cuisine delivery, and track deliveries from their phones.

P2C provides a wide variety of restaurant choices to cater to diverse tastes and dietary needs, Healthy food delivery, Late-night food delivery, and flexible delivery options. P2C platforms often offer lower prices than restaurants by minimizing overhead costs. They leverage data-driven insights to personalize the user experience, recommending restaurants and predicting user preferences.



The application platform type is expected to continue its leadership in the United States online food delivery market.



Websites and applications are the platform types in the United States online food delivery market. The application platform type is growing in the online food delivery market in the United States due to convenience, variety, affordability, and data-driven insights.

These platforms allow easy ordering and tracking from smartphones, offer diverse restaurant choices and flexible delivery options, provide lower prices, offer mobile app delivery, and personalize the user experience. Low barriers to entry encourage competition and innovation. Factors like smartphone popularity, gig economy growth, and investment contribute to the ongoing expansion of application platforms in the dynamic US online food delivery market.



The use of online payment methods in the United States online food delivery market has experienced significant growth.



By payment method, the United States online food delivery market is fragmented into cash on delivery and online. Buyers may pay for their purchases online in a number of simple and secure ways, removing the need for cash or physical cards.The availability of discounts for online payments further incentivizes customers to choose Mobile app delivery.

Most online food delivery platforms accept multiple online payment options, catering to customers' preferences, and also offer contactless delivery. As internet ordering and the digital economy grow in popularity, so will online payment options. The increasing investment in the online food delivery sector will contribute to the sustained growth of online payment methods in the market.



Increased urbanization and a need for convenience are driving the expansion of online meal delivery in the United States.



The US online food delivery industry is rapidly growing as more customers seek convenient and accessible food options delivered to their doorsteps. Online food delivery provides a hassle-free way to access meals, which is particularly appealing in other cities with limited dining options.

Improved internet connectivity has also facilitated the expansion of online food delivery in these areas. Competition within the market has led companies to extend their services to smaller cities, while changing demographics, including an influx of young professionals, have further fueled the market's growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $35.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $84.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered United States

