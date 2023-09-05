Plasma Fractionation Market Size to Surpass USD 49.61 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1%

Pune, India, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plasma fractionation market size was USD 28.69 billion in 2021, and it is projected to grow from USD 30.64 billion in 2022 to USD 49.61 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2029. The global market experienced positive growth as a result of the sharp increase in immunoglobulin demand. The rise in immunodeficiency disorders across the globe is to blame for the rising demand.

The highest market share of this region is attributed to several factors. Some factors include major companies that develop and market technologically advanced plasma-derived therapies and products, contributing positively to the region’s growth. Furthermore, the presence of a maximum number of plasma fractionation centres in the U.S. significantly contributes to market growth.

Key Industry Development:

January 2022: Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for China granted the company a license to market ALBUMINEX 25% in China.





Key Takeaways:

The growth of the plasma fractionation market is being driven by the increasing demand for plasma-derived therapies, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the technological advancements in plasma fractionation.

The increasing demand for plasma-derived therapies is the major driver of the market growth.

The key players in the plasma fractionation market are Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, CSL Behring GmbH, Kedrion SpA, and Biotest AG.

The technological advancements in plasma fractionation are also contributing to the growth of the market.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Major players in the plasma fractionation market are CSL (U.S.), Grifols, S.A (Spain), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Kedrion S.p.A (Italy), Octapharma (Switzerland), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (U.K.), Biotest AG (Germany), LFB (France).

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 49.61 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 30.64 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 182





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products to Augment Growth

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The launch of new technologies by leading market players is expected to bolster market growth. Also, the rising incidences of immunodeficiency disorders are expected to fuel the market development and expansion during the projected period. Furthermore, surging demand for plasma-derived medicinal products bolstered the market reach in developed as well as developing countries. In addition, the rising awareness about the benefits of plasma-derived products is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Plasma Fractionation Market Restrained by Stringent Regulatory Requirements

The stringent regulatory requirements for plasma fractionation products is a major restraining factor. These products are regulated by government agencies in many countries, and the approval process can be long and expensive. This can make it difficult for new companies to enter the market and for existing companies to bring new products to market. In addition, the high cost of plasma fractionation is also a restraining factor. The cost of collecting, processing, and testing plasma is high, and this can make the products expensive for patients.

However, the emergence of recombinant therapies as an alternative to plasma-derived medicines may hinder market growth.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

By Product

Albumin

Immunoglobulin Intravenous Immunoglobulin Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin

Coagulation Factors Factor IX Factor VIII Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Fibrinogen Concentrates Others

Protease Inhibitors

Others

By Application

Immunology & Neurology

Haematology

Critical Care

Pulmonology

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Protease Inhibitor Segment to Grow Significantly

By product, the market of plasma fractionation is categorized into immunoglobulin, albumin, coagulation factors, protease inhibitors, and others. The protease inhibitors segment is anticipated to dominate the global market due to rising product demand. Also, the immunoglobulin segment is further sub-segmented into intravenous immunoglobulin and subcutaneous immunoglobulin. The coagulation factors are sub-segmented into factor IX, factor VIII, prothrombin complex concentrates, fibrinogen concentrates, and others.

Immunology & Neurology Segment to Lead Market Due to High Adoption of Plasma Proteins

Based on application, the market is segregated into immunology & neurology, haematology, critical care, pulmonology, and others. The immunology & neurology segment holds a dominant market share due to the increasing adoption of plasma proteins.

Hospitals & Clinics to Dominate Global Market Due to its Rising Demand in Medical Procedures

Based on end-users, the market is trifurcated into hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is projected to grow significantly owing to increasing demand for plasma products in numerous medical procedures.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Regional Insights:

North America Holds Dominant Market Share Due to Rising Technical Advancements

North America dominates the global plasma fractionation market share due to increasing technological advancements in the market. The regional market registered USD 16.10 billion in 2021. Furthermore, the presence of leading companies in the market is projected to bolster regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



Strategic Acquisition Allows Companies to Propel Growth

The leading market players in plasma fractionation implement different strategies to improve their business performance. The companies form strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their business reach and strengthen their market position.





