South Africa Tile Industry Market Report 2023 - Shift from Home Renovations to Alternative Energy Impacts South African Tile Sales

This comprehensive analysis delves into the intricacies of South Africa's tile industry, covering manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and key players. The report offers valuable insights into industry trends, influencing factors, and emerging challenges.

Navigating the Tile Industry Landscape

The South African tile industry plays a pivotal role in the building and construction sector. Recognized major players, including Italtile and Norcros SA, maintain vertical integration across the value chain. Ceramic Industries, an operation under Italtile, remarkably supplies more than half of South Africa's estimated 70 million square meters of tiles consumed annually. While the industry experienced a surge in home DIY activity during lockdown, it now confronts obstacles arising from low economic growth, elevated unemployment rates, increased living costs, and a lackluster gross fixed capital formation. Additionally, households are diverting disposable income towards alternative energy sources.

Influencing Factors: Challenges and Opportunities

Amidst a dynamic landscape, manufacturers grapple with rising energy costs and mounting pressure to adopt eco-friendly production processes. In 2022, Italtile reported sales impact due to shifting spending from home renovations to alternative energy solutions, compounded by negative public sentiment deterring home investments. Opportunistic traders capitalized on imported tiles during the pandemic-induced surge, eroding market share. An industry-wide overstock, driven by the boom, led to price reductions as operators grappled with excess inventory.

Critical Issues: Energy Costs and Sustainability

A significant concern pertains to escalating energy costs and the imperative to adopt greener manufacturing processes. The energy-intensive nature of tile production, reliant on high-temperature grinding and firing, contributes to increased energy expenditure. Globally, escalating energy costs pose challenges, which are further compounded in South Africa by an unreliable energy supply and currency depreciation. Slow public infrastructure investment, security threats from criminal groups targeting building sites, and waning building confidence collectively dampen tile demand.

The Tile Industry in South Africa 2023 report provides a holistic perspective on the industry, covering:

COMPANY PROFILES

Artmar Natural Stone Tiles CC

BMI Coverland (Pty) Ltd

Building Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Eagle Roof Tiles (Pty) Ltd

Infrastructure Specialist Group (Pty) Ltd

Italtile Ltd

Malls Tiles (Pty) Ltd

Marley (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Mazista Tiles (Pty) Ltd

Metrotile (Southern Africa) (Pty) Ltd

National Ceramic Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Norcros (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Pavini Handcrafted Tiles (Pty) Ltd

Rayal Industrial (Pty) Ltd

Rickford Investments (Pty) Ltd

Ritz Tiles (Pty) Ltd

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

T Ferguson and Sons (Pty) Ltd

Union Tiles (Pty) Ltd

