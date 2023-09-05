New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489226/?utm_source=GNW

The worldwide demand for batteries is on the rise, primarily propelled by the urgency to combat climate change through mobility electrification and energy transition.



In addition, significant growth in consumer electronics, such as wearables and Bluetooth earphones, will further propel the Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials market.



The move from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, drives demand growth for energy storage solutions with high-density and efficient storage capabilities to meet peak demand and intermittent energy generation intervals.Developed markets in North America, Europe, and East Asian countries, such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, are the major drivers of the residential and utility battery energy storage systems (BESS) markets, as governments incentivize the adoption of these systems to decarbonize the grid.



The need for technological advancements to combat challenges, such as energy density, cost, and sustainability, will attract large investments in the battery material market.



Lithium-ion batteries dominate the energy storage landscape for mobile electronic devices and electromobility.



However, the market strives for improvement in several aspects: Cost-effectiveness, safety, longevity, energy density, and recyclability.Batteries are complex products with many different parts, requiring a wide range of materials in construction.



This study focuses on 6 key components: Cathode materials, anode materials, electrolytes, separators, binders, and adhesives & sealants.China dominates almost every tier in the value chain of battery materials.



In addition, the mining and processing of materials is highly concentrated in a few regions, which endangers the supply chain.



Countries across the world are making efforts to diversify and secure the supply chain.



In the last 2 years, there has been a notable increase in the emergence of new start-ups and capacity expansions.



Competition is expected to intensify in the coming years due to the focus on securing the supply chain and enhancing market position. The study aims to determine how market trends, such as advancements in battery chemistries and technologies, increased sales of electric vehicles, evolving regulatory scenarios, and the increasing shift in consumer preferences toward electric vehicles, will impact the demand for specific materials between 2022 and 2029. It analyzes the consumption of considered Li-ion battery materials based on 4 key applications that are consumer electronics, electric vehicles, industrial & ESS (energy storage systems), and others (medical and healthcare devices, portable tools, and electric bikes), and 4 key regions of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East, Africa, and Southern Asia (MEASA).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489226/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________