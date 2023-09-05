North and South America Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2023: Focus on 50 States in the US, 11 Provinces and Territories in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North and South America Renewable Energy Policy Handbook, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers nine major countries in the Americas region - The US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela.

The report also covers each of the 50 states in the US, and 11 provinces and territories in Canada. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in these countries. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided by the countries in the region.



Scope

The report covers policy measures and incentives used by countries in the Americas region to promote renewable energy

The report details promotional measures in the Americas region both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the region

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Focus on offshore wind

1.2 Geopolitical Crisis



2 Renewable Energy Policy, Argentina

2.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

2.2 Policy Snapshot

2.3 Renewable Energy Targets

2.4 Law 27.191

2.5 Term Market from Renewable Energy Sources (MATER)

2.6 Renewable Energy Auctions

2.7 Nationally Determined Contribution



3 Renewable Energy Policy, Brazil

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 Policy Snapshot

3.3 Renewable Energy Targets

3.4 Hydrogen Energy

3.5 Auctions

3.6 National Electricity Conservation Program - PROCEL

3.7 National Energy Plan (PNE)

3.8 10 Year Energy Expansion Plan, (PDE) 2029

3.9 Incentives for Small Hydropower Facilities, Law 9658

3.10 Wind Turbine Component Tax Exemption (Executive Decree 656)

3.11 Net Metering for Distributed Generation



4 Renewable Energy Policy, Canada

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Renewable Energy Targets

4.3 Policy Snapshot



5 Federal Programs, Canada

5.1 New Federal Tax Policy

5.2 New Carbon Tax

5.3 Federal Incentive Programs

5.4 Hydrogen Energy



6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta

6.1 Climate Leadership Plan (CLP)

6.2 Renewable Energy Program (REP) - Auctions

6.3 Net Metering

6.4 Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) Regulation

6.5 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar

6.6 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind



7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia

7.1 Clean Energy Act

7.2 Hydro Net Metering

7.3 Climate Change Accountability Act

7.4 CleanBC Plan

7.5 Carbon pricing

7.6 Innovative Clean Energy Fund

7.7 B.C Hydrogen Strategy



8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba

8.1 Climate and Green Plan

8.2 Clean Energy Strategy

8.3 Residential Earth Power Loan

8.4 Green Energy Equipment Tax Credit



9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Brunswick (NB)

9.1 Climate Change Action Plan

9.2 New Brunswick Regulation 2015-60

9.3 Renewable Portfolio Standard

9.4 Net Metering

9.5 Community Renewable Energy

9.6 Large industrial renewable energy purchase program



10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Newfoundland and Labrador

10.1 2007 Energy Plan

10.2 Net Metering

10.3 Biogas Electricity Generation Program



11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Northwest Territories (NWT)

11.1 2030 Energy Strategy: The Energy Action Plan (2018-2021)

11.2 Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA)

11.3 Net Metering



