MannKind Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. and DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it will be participating at upcoming conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference – Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:30 am (ET)

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 8:10 am (ET)

2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 11:30 am (ET)

Interested parties can access a link to the live webcast of the presentations from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay may be accessed at the same location for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more

