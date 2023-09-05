SunHydrogen Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market

CORALVILLE, IA , Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that it has successfully uplisted its common stock from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB).

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible to trade on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo a company verification and management certification process every six months.

The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. SunHydrogen’s uplisting has been approved by OTC Markets Group Inc., and the Company’s common stock began trading on the OTCQB on September 1. SunHydrogen will continue to trade under the symbol HYSR.

SunHydrogen has developed the world’s first ever nanoparticle-based green hydrogen generator that utilizes the power of sunlight to split water molecules into high-purity green hydrogen and oxygen. Unlike traditional water electrolysis for hydrogen, SunHydrogen’s process requires no external power other than sunlight and uses efficient and low-cost materials.



"We are proud to have successfully completed our uplisting to the OTCQB," said SunHydrogen’s CEO Tim Young. "With additional compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. We believe this achievement will allow us to expose a broader range of investors to our mission of producing low-cost, truly green hydrogen, and we encourage prospective investors to read our recent shareholder update for more information on our mission, advantages, and upcoming goals.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to make, store and use green hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $12 trillion by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Similar to solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce green hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free vehicles, ships, data centers, aircrafts and more. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .



