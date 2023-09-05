New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chinese Passenger Vehicle OEMs’ Global Expansion Strategies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489224/?utm_source=GNW





China’s automotive industry, including Chinese OEMs, has been witnessing rapid electric vehicle (EV) sales, aligned with the Mega Trend of global electric powertrain adoption.

2022 was a particularly high-growth year for the Chinese automotive industry.



Factors like the Paris Agreement, global environmental goals, and corresponding zero-emission targets will continue to boost market demand for EVs, driving more countries to increase EV adoption.



As one of the major contributors to the development of EVs, the growth opportunities for Chinese OEMs will continue to increase.



The automotive value chain, production, dealerships, distribution, and aftermarket services of Chinese OEMs in overseas markets will witness further advancements.



Moreover, collaborations and partnerships will continue to strengthen the global expansion strategies of Chinese OEMs.



The study provides a snapshot of the export market, covering export volume, average export price, export segment by powertrain, export share by OEMs, and major exporting countries.



The study also covers the brand strategies and key insights of Chinese OEMs in markets in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and India, along with the regulatory policies and tax incentives in specific regions.



It benchmarks key Chinese OEMs entering different markets and provides region-wise case studies, identifying the factors restraining and driving the market growth.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 and 2030.

Author: Ming Lih Chan

