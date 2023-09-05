Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Global Market Report 2023-2027: From Liquid Biopsy Labs to Hospitality Linens - Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market's Diverse Growth Avenues

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study uncovers the dynamic landscape of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market, showcasing its remarkable growth trajectory from $110.63 billion in 2022 to $114.84 billion in 2023, achieving a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.

Navigating Global Challenges: Recovery in the Midst of Disruption: Amidst the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economic resurgence faces a roadblock caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This geopolitical crisis has triggered economic sanctions, supply chain disruptions, soaring commodity prices, and inflation across goods and services, casting its shadow across diverse markets worldwide. Despite these hurdles, the dry-cleaning and laundry services market forges ahead, projected to ascend to $129.3 billion by 2027, maintaining a steadfast CAGR of 3.0%.

Global Impacts and Emerging Horizons: The report's panoramic lens captures the diverse regions influencing the dry-cleaning and laundry services market, encompassing Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Notably, North America seized the lead in the market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific emerges as a promising growth frontier.

Revolutionizing Hospitality through Linen Care: The gradual shift in consumer spending towards tourism is anticipated to fuel the hospitality sector's expansion, driving demand for dry-cleaning and laundry services. A burgeoning trend in the industry involves multi-booking of hotel rooms on a single day, triggering increased linen changes. This strategic approach necessitates professional launderette services, optimizing operational efficiency and maintaining service quality. As the hospitality industry flourishes, the dry-cleaning and laundry services market is poised for substantial growth.

Unlocking Market Potential: The dry-cleaning and laundry services market encompasses a wide array of offerings, from clinical samples and KRT7 to PSMA positive cells and TTF-1 positive solutions. This thriving sector extends beyond service provision, elevating value and efficacy throughout the market's ecosystem.

