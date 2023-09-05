Truck Platooning Market Size to Hit USD 1,360 Million, at a CAGR 50.1% by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global truck platooning market size was valued at USD 59.4 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 79.2 million in 2023 to USD 1,360 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 50.1% during the forecast period. Truck platooning technology enables trucks to follow and communicate closely. The technology decreases air drag and enhances efficiency and fuel economy. The demand for truck platooning is rising due to increasing adoption of new-generation trucks across transportation and logistics operations.

Market Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Road Safety Demand to Propel Market Growth

The trucks used for transportation and logistics carry heavy cargo load, increasing the demand for road safety globally and propelling the truck platooning market growth during the forecast period. The increase in road accidents worldwide has boosted the demand for road safety contributing to market growth. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2021, 523,796 heavy trucks were involved in road accidents across the U.S. High technology, operations, and hardware costs may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 50.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 1,360 Million Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 79.2 Million Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 120

Competitive Landscape-

Rising Key Players Focus on Partnership Strategies to Boost Market Growth

The major key players operating in the industry, such as Volvo, Daimler, and others, are focusing on partnership strategies to develop and deploy autonomous truck fleets. Market players’ rapid adoption of these strategies propels market growth during the forecast period. As autonomous trucks’ availability increases globally, truck platooning technology utilization in transportation and logistics activities is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Segments-

Rising Demand for Adaptive Cruise Control to Propel Segment Growth

By technology, the market is segmented into Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assistance (LKA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), and others. The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) segment held the highest market in 2022 owing to the rapidly increasing demand for adaptive cruise control systems among platooned trucks.

Increasing V2V Communication Demand to Aid Segment Growth

By infrastructure type, the market is classified into Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), and Others. The Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) segment dominated and held the highest market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for effective V2V communication among platooned trucks worldwide.

Growing Prevalence of ADAS and Connected Technology to Boost Segment Growth

Based on level of autonomy, the market is divided into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. The semi-autonomous segment is estimated to dominate the truck platooning market share during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS) and connected technology.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

By Technology



Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Keep Assistance (LKA)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

By Infrastructure Type



Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Others By Level of Autonomy Semi-autonomous

Fully Autonomous

Regional Insights-

Growing Initiatives for Truck Platooning to Boost Market Growth in Europe

Europe is estimated to be the dominating region and held the largest market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to growing initiatives, such as the ENSEMBLE project, for improving traffic safety and fuel economies across Europe.

Asia Pacific is estimated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the rapidly increasing truck industry and strong logistics and manufacturing industries in emerging Asia Pacific countries.

Report Coverage-

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

A list of prominent Automotive HMI manufacturers operating in the global market:

AB Volvo (Sweden)

Daimler (Germany)

Scania (Sweden)

Peloton Technology (U.S.)

Continental AG (Germany)

Volkswagen AG (Germany)

Wabco (Switzerland)

Navistar, Inc. (U.S.)

MAN (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact-

Decreased Transportation and Logistics During Pandemic Affected Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. The market witnessed a drop due to transportation and logistics disruptions caused by strict COVID-19 guidelines by the governments. Post-pandemic, the market immediately recovered owing to relaxed COVID-19 regulations and improvements in supply chain operations.

Notable Industry Development:

June 2023 – The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) and Ohmio, an autonomous mobility company, to host a three-vehicle self-driving platooning demonstration at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Table of Content:

