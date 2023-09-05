New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Electronic Test and Measurement in Aerospace & Defense" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489213/?utm_source=GNW

This study examines key trends in the global electronic test and measurement in aerospace & defense (A&D) industry from 2022 to 2027 and identifies factors that will drive and restrain growth.



The report discusses 5 test equipment types (general-purpose, data acquisition [DAQ], electrical, environmental, and general-purpose test software) in field, research and development, and manufacturing applications across the commercial aviation, commercial space, and defense verticals.



The base year of this analysis is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027. The global electronic test and measurement in A&D market generated revenue of $2,470.7 million in 2022, increasing at a growth rate of 4.9%. The analyst expects market growth drivers to include high defense budgets in response to global geopolitical tensions, advancements and investments in space activities, and rising demand for future-oriented communication technologies in A&D.



In addition, the industry’s sustainability goals, such as electric/hybrid aircraft, will offer growth opportunities to electronic test and measurement players throughout the forecast period.

