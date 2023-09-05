Drive-in Movie Theatre Market Set to Grow at 6.2% CAGR from 2023–2031, Reaching US$ 8.6 Billion by 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drive-in movie theatre market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 8.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for drive-in movie theatres is expected to close at US$ 5.4 billion.



The rise in adoption of advanced technologies and increase in expenditure on digitalization are likely to boost the drive-in movie theatre market. Increasing popularity of drive-in movies for a more relaxing and peaceful experience among the middle aged population to drive the market demand

Technology advancements have been a catalyst for the global drive-in movie theatre industry, as drive-in theatres are being modernized. Several local players are investing significantly in these cinemas to increase their drive-in movie theatre market share.

Advancements in technology have improved the quality of drive-in movie experiences. Better sound systems, high-definition projectors, and FM radio broadcasting for audio have enhanced the overall viewing experience.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 5.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 8.6 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Screen Size, Area, Technology, Application Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Cineworld Group Plc, Cinemark Holdings, Inc., Cinepolis, Cineplex Inc., Vue International, CGV Cinemas, Wanda Film Holding Co., Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, The Decurion Corporation

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, drive in movie theatre market was valued at US$ 5.1 billion

By screen size, the up to 20 ft. segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on area used, the small scale segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on technology, the 2D segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

By Application, the restaurant parking slots segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.



Drive-in Movie Theatre Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Drive-in theatres are often perceived as more environmentally friendly than traditional cinemas due to reduced energy consumption and fewer building materials.

Digital projectors are being used instead of conventional projectors. Drive-in theatres are also offering food and beverage services to attract more customers.

Drive-in Movie Theatre Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The presence of a large customer base, advancements in technology, and an increase in penetration of the movie industry are some of the key factors augmenting market statistics in the region. The popularity of drive in movie theatre increases in countries like China & India as it gives unique movie-watching experience, often combined with dining options. Drive-in theatres have been used for various cultural events and entertainment beyond traditional film screenings

North America is expected to witness steady growth in the near future, as drive-in movie theatres are making a comeback in the region. The increasing popularity of drive in movie theatre in corporate events, private parties, and outdoor gatherings in countries like United States and Canada drive the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The global drive-in movie theatre market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global drive-in movie theatre market report:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Cineworld Group Plc

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Cinepolis

Cineplex Inc.

Vue International

CGV Cinemas

Wanda Film Holding Co.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas

The Decurion Corporation

Key Developments in the Drive-in Movie Theatre Market

AMC, one of the largest theatre chains in the United States, announced plans to invest in the renovation and modernization of some of its drive-in theatre locations. They aimed to enhance the overall viewing experience by upgrading projection and sound systems.

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, was exploring the potential expansion of its drive-in movie theatre offerings, including pop-up drive-in events in various locations. Outdoor Movies, a leading provider of inflatable movie screens and equipment for outdoor and drive-in movie events, continued to innovate by offering larger and more advanced inflatable screens. They also expanded their product line to include high-quality sound systems.

, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, was exploring the potential expansion of its drive-in movie theatre offerings, including pop-up drive-in events in various locations. Outdoor Movies, a leading provider of inflatable movie screens and equipment for outdoor and drive-in movie events, continued to innovate by offering larger and more advanced inflatable screens. They also expanded their product line to include high-quality sound systems.



Drive-in Movie Theatre Market – Key Segments

Screen Size

Up to 20 ft.

20-50 ft.

Above 50 ft.



Area

Small Scale

Large Scale

Technology

2D

3D

Application

Restaurant Parking Lots

Theatre Parking Lots

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



