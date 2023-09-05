Cosmetic Surgery Products Market Sees 8.1% CAGR, leading to a Valuation of US$ 41.64 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insight predicts substantial growth for the global cosmetic surgery products market. By 2033, it is anticipated to soar to US$ 41.64 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 8.1%. This projected value is significantly higher than the expected US$ 19.09 billion in 2023.



As awareness about cosmetic procedures and their benefits increases, more people become open to the idea of using cosmetic surgery products to enhance their appearance. This leads to a higher demand for various cosmetic products and treatments.

Increased disposable income allows people to spend more on cosmetic procedures and products. The availability of affordable options and financing plans also encourages consumers to invest in cosmetic surgery products.

Advancements in technology lead to safer, more effective, and less invasive procedures. As a result, more individuals are willing to undergo cosmetic treatments, and the demand for associated products, such as high-quality dermal fillers and surgical tools, increases.

The aging population seeks anti-aging treatments to maintain a youthful appearance. Products like dermal fillers, botulinum toxin injections, and skin tightening devices become more popular as individuals aim to address signs of aging.

The trend toward non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures has a direct impact on the demand for cosmetic surgery products. Products like dermal fillers, botulinum toxin injections, and laser devices are increasingly sought after as they offer quick results with minimal downtime compared to traditional surgical procedures.

Non-surgical treatments are often less expensive and have minimal downtime compared to surgical procedures. As a result, more people opt for non-surgical treatments, increasing the demand for related products like dermal fillers and neuromodulators.

Transforming Trends in the Cosmetic Surgery Products Market: Natural, Personalized, and Digital Solutions

Consumers have become more conscious of the ingredients used in cosmetic products. As a result, there is a growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic surgery products that claim to have fewer side effects and environmental impacts.

The fashion and beauty industry plays a significant role in shaping beauty ideals. Social media platforms and celebrities heavily influence beauty standards. Individuals seeking to achieve the "perfect" look shown on social media are likely to turn to cosmetic procedures, driving the cosmetic surgery products market.

Consumers now seek personalized treatments that suit their unique needs and preferences. Cosmetic surgery products that offer customization options, such as adjustable dermal fillers or personalized skincare regimens, gain traction in the market.

The shift toward online platforms and e-commerce for cosmetic products broadens the market reach. Manufacturers need to adapt their distribution strategies to meet the preferences of digitally savvy consumers.

The development of home-use cosmetic devices expands the market beyond traditional clinical settings. Consumers seek convenient and cost-effective alternatives to professional treatments.

Advancements in regenerative medicine open up new opportunities for the cosmetic surgery products market. Products based on stem cell therapies and PRP treatments cater to individuals looking for natural and regenerative anti-aging and tissue repair solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Cosmetic Surgery Products Market

The cosmetic surgery products industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise sizably, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% through 2033, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures among the aging population.

through 2033, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures among the aging population. The United States held a 32.9% share of the global cosmetic surgery products industry in 2022, primarily fueled by the rising trend of celebrity endorsements and social media influencers promoting cosmetic procedures.

share of the global cosmetic surgery products industry in 2022, primarily fueled by the rising trend of celebrity endorsements and social media influencers promoting cosmetic procedures. With a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the cosmetic surgery products industry, driven by the increasing disposable income and growing awareness of aesthetic treatments among the urban population.

over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the cosmetic surgery products industry, driven by the increasing disposable income and growing awareness of aesthetic treatments among the urban population. In 2022, Japan had a 7.5% share of the cosmetic surgery products industry globally, bolstered by the country's advanced technological innovations in non-invasive cosmetic procedures and a cultural acceptance of aesthetic enhancements.

share of the cosmetic surgery products industry globally, bolstered by the country's advanced technological innovations in non-invasive cosmetic procedures and a cultural acceptance of aesthetic enhancements. China's cosmetic surgery products industry is expected to flourish speedily, registering a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period, driven by the rising middle-class population's increasing focus on physical appearance and the influence of K-beauty trends.

over the forecast period, driven by the rising middle-class population's increasing focus on physical appearance and the influence of K-beauty trends. Germany accounted for 5.4% of the global cosmetic surgery products industry in 2022, bolstered by the country's reputation for high-quality medical services and the growing trend of medical tourism for cosmetic procedures.

“The surge in adoption of cosmetic surgery products doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact, it is important to note that opportunities have started to surface. While eCommerce is a convenient distribution channel, barriers to entering new markets have only reduced. It’ll be interesting to see the growing influence of medical tourism in the coming decade,” our seasoned analyst at Future Market Insights opines.

Competitive Landscape in the Cosmetic Surgery Products Market

Key players are actively engaged in the Market

Innovating and developing new cosmetic surgery products

Expanding product portfolios to meet diverse customer needs

Investing in advanced technologies for safer and more effective surgical procedures

Pursuing strategic partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen market presence

Global expansion efforts to reach wider customer bases

Investing in marketing and promotional activities to create awareness and drive demand

Collaborating with healthcare professionals to enhance product efficacy and safety



Top Players in Cosmetic Surgery Products Market:

Mentor Corporation,

Allergan, Candela Corp

Lumenis Ltd.

Cutera Inc

Palomar Medical

Iridex Corp

DermaMed Pharmaceutical Inc,

Solta Medical

Medtronic plc

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Cosmetic Surgery Products Market Recent Developments by Key Players

In March 2023, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. revealed its collaboration with four European partners and a separate chain of partners in Japan to introduce Mia Femtech. This revolutionary product aims to enhance breast shape through a quick 15-minute procedure.

In June 2022, Cynosure introduced the PicoSure Pro Device, featuring an innovative platinum lens focus array. This cutting-edge technology aims to enhance collagen and elastin content. It effectively reduces wrinkles, acne scars, and pore size for smoother, rejuvenated skin.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Cosmetic Surgery Products Market

By Product Type:

Cosmetic Surgery Implants

Breast Implants

Chin & Cheek Implants

Injectables

Botulinum Toxin

Soft Tissue Fillers

Dermal Fillers

Absorbable Fillers

Non-Absorbable Fillers

Cosmetic Surgery Lasers

Ablative Laser

Non-Ablative Laser

Microdermabrators

Liposuction Equipment

Cosmetic Surgery Services



By Application:

Face

Upper Body

Breasts

Hands

Stomach

Lower Body

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Universities and Research Centers

Homecare Settings



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



