Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size Growing at 10.50% CAGR Set to Reach USD 2.06 Billion by 2032, The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global sepsis diagnostics market is expected to grow from USD 0.76 billion in 2022 to USD 2.06 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



An infection can begin with a minor cut on the arm that allows bacteria and other microbes to enter the tissue or circulation of the body. The immune system is programmed to recognize these foreign invaders, launch an attack, and eradicate the infectious microbes, but the defense can sometimes fail. As a result, the infection spreads, and the immune system fights it even harder by releasing more chemicals that fight infections. In uncommon cases, as opposed to being functional, these additional synthetic compounds start to overpower the body. Sepsis occurs when an infection that is already present becomes out of control and begins to damage organs and even kill the patient. The expression "septic shock" is utilized to portray what's going on when an individual's blood pressure is low, oxygen supply to vital organs is compromised, and the danger of death is inescapable. Although septic shock can result in death, many patients can recover entirely if diagnosed early and treated with antibiotics, intravenous fluids, and blood pressure support. Sepsis can affect anybody at any stage in life, yet particularly defenseless are babies (under a year), pregnant ladies, older adults, and individuals with ongoing medical issues like diabetes and weakened immune systems.



Lack of awareness about sepsis and its diagnostic techniques, especially in low-resource regions, may hinder market development in those areas. Because of its non-specific symptoms, sepsis can be challenging to diagnose accurately, which can delay or miss diagnoses and increase demand for sepsis diagnostic tests. The continuous innovative work efforts to distinguish novel sepsis biomarkers and improve diagnostic technologies open new avenues for market growth.



Market Growth & Trends



Molecular diagnostic techniques, for example, PCR-based techniques, were being improved and adopted in sepsis diagnostics. Because of their high sensitivity and specificity, these techniques make it possible to identify the pathogens that cause sepsis quickly. Medical clinics and medical care foundations progressively carried out sepsis observation and early warning systems. These frameworks utilize patient information and calculations to identify sepsis early, setting off alarms to medical care providers for timely intervention. Progressions in blood culture diagnostics, for example, automated blood culture systems and faster identification methods, were gaining popularity to smooth out the detection of circulation system diseases and sepsis. Point-of-care sepsis testing was gaining popularity because it allowed for prompt intervention and early detection. POC tests lessen the turnaround time and work with brief decision-making, improving patient outcomes.



Key Findings



The method segment is divided into conventional diagnostics and automated diagnostics. In 2022, the conventional diagnostics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58.11% and market revenue of USD 0.44 billion.



The product segment is divided into blood culture media, instruments, assay kits & reagents and software. In 2022, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 38.97% and a market revenue of USD 0.30 billion.



The technology segment is divided into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays and flow cytometry. In 2022, the microbiology segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48.52% and market revenue of USD 0.37 billion.



The testing type segment is divided into laboratory testing and point-of-care testing. In 2022, the laboratory testing segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 82.95% and market revenue of USD 0.63 billion.



The pathogen segment is divided into bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis and others. In 2022, the bacterial sepsis segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 85.25% and a market revenue of USD 0.65 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals & clinics, pathology & reference laboratories and research institutes. In 2022, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 75.65% and market revenue of USD 0.57 billion.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global sepsis diagnostics market, with a market share of 39.98% and USD 0.30 billion of the market revenue in 2022. The North American region is expected to be the largest market forecast period. The sepsis diagnostics market in North America has been expanding rapidly. The United States of America dominates the sepsis diagnostics market in the North American region. The rising medical services spending has considered more prominent interests in cutting-edge analytic advances and further developed medical services, reinforcing the sepsis diagnostics market. The growing geriatric population, who are more powerless to contaminations and sepsis, has expanded the market. Expanded attention to sepsis among medical care experts and everybody has prompted early conclusions and timely interventions, driving the demand for sepsis diagnostics.



Key players operating in the global sepsis diagnostics market are:



• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• BioMérieux SA

• Bruker Corp.

• Cepheid

• Cerner Corporation

• Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• GE Healthcare

• Immunexpress, Inc.

• Luminex Corp.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Wolters Kluwer NV.



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global sepsis diagnostics market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Method:



• Conventional Diagnostics

• Automated Diagnostics



Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product:



• Blood Culture Media

• Instruments

• Assay kits & Reagents

• Software



Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology:



• Microbiology

• Molecular Diagnostics



o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

o DNA Microarrays

o Syndromic Panel Testing

o Others



• Immunoassays

• Flow Cytometry



Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type:



• Laboratory Testing

• Point-of-care Testing



Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen:



• Bacterial Sepsis



o Gram-positive Bacteria

o Gram-negative Bacteria



• Fungal Sepsis

• Others



Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market by End User:



• Hospitals & Clinics

• Pathology & Reference Laboratories

• Research Institutes

About the report:



The global sepsis diagnostics market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



