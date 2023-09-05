Probe Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Novador Project

Highlights

Total Val-d’Or properties gold mineral resources currently stand at 3,793,900 ounces Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) and 1,418,700 ounces Inferred along all trends and deposits, representing a 28% increase from the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate .

gold mineral resources currently stand at along all trends and deposits, representing . Novador Project gold mineral resources, slated for development, currently stand at 3,793,900 ounces M&I and 1,179,400 ounces Inferred along the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan gold trends deposits, representing a 30% increase from the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate.

along the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan gold trends deposits, Other Val-d’Or properties gold mineral resources currently stand at 239,200 ounces Inferred, including the Lapaska and Sleepy deposits.

Significant mineral resources growth observed at the Monique deposit and strong conversion to M&I mineral resources seen at all three, Monique, Pascalis and Courvan gold trends deposits.

and strong conversion to M&I mineral resources seen at all three, Monique, Pascalis and Courvan gold trends deposits. Increases of 28% in total ounces and 72% of ounces contained in pit-constrained mineral resources, with strong potential for future resource growth.

with strong potential for future resource growth. The Novador mineral resource estimate demonstrates significant increase in M&I ounces, with 111% increase in overall M&I ounces.

Novador Monique and Pascalis gold trend deposits represent 83% of the pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate.



TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that following the release of an updated Mineral Resource Update (“MRE”) on July 19th, 2023, the Company has filed a National instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Novador Project (the “Report”) entitled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Novador Project, Quebec”, prepared by InnovExplo Inc, dated September 1st, 2023, with an effective date of July 13, 2023. The report is available for review on both SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (www.probegold.com).

The Report was prepared by Marina Iund, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Resources Geologist, Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo, Martin Perron, P.Eng., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng., Senior Mine Engineer and Elisabeth Tremblay P.Geo., M.Sc.A., Senior Geologist from InnovExplo Inc, each of which is considered a “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101. The Report supports the scientific and technical disclosure in the updated mineral resources contained in the Company's press release dated July 19, 2023. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared, and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P. Geo, Executive Vice President of Probe, who is a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101.

Probe's news release dated July 19, 2023 (titled "Probe Gold Increases Val-D’Or Mineral Resources To 3,793,900 Ounces Of Gold Measured & Indicated And 1,418,700 Ounces Inferred, Doubles Amount Of Measured And Indicated Mineral Resources") summarized the resource estimate in detail.

About Probe’s Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val-d’Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 600 square kilometers that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d’Or mining camp. The Novador project is a sub-set of properties totaling 175 square kilometers hosting three past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussière Mine and Monique Mine) and falls along three regional mine trends. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

Val-d’Or properties include gold resources totaling 3,793,900 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 1,418,700 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits.

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to the exploration and development of high-quality gold projects, notably its 100% owned flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Québec. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1,600-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec.

