Invisible Orthodontics Market on Course to Attain USD 11.7 Billion at an 14% CAGR by 2030 | Insights from Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global invisible orthodontics market, estimated at US$ 3.84 billion in 2022, is expected to exhibit robust growth, driven by a 14% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, resulting in a market worth US$ 12.5 billion by 2031."



The invisible orthodontics industry is predicted to increase significantly because of the rising use of aesthetically attractive dental treatments. The rising demand for aesthetic dentistry procedures, which have important benefits including shorter treatment times and simpler oral hygiene maintenance, is what drives the market expansion.

The transparent aligners, ceramic braces, lingual braces, and clear retainers offered by the invisible orthodontics market are used to address minor dental issues such crowded teeth, wide spacing between teeth, and malocclusion. They are in high demand due to the aesthetic appeal and desirable alternative that these treatment options offer.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 11.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 14% Forecast Period 2020-2030 No. of Pages 209 Pages Market Segmentation Product, Age Group, End User Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM & MEA Companies Covered BEX Co. Ltd., Celetrix LLC, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (BTX), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, MaxCyte, Inc., Lonza Group, and Mirus Bio LLC.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global need for orthodontic treatment has been driven by the rising demand for aesthetic appearance.

The market for invisible orthodontics is expanding as a result of the rising frequency of malocclusion.

Invisible braces provide many advantages over conventional braces, including improved aesthetic value, ease, and a reasonable price.

The treatment options for people who have dental indications have been made more individualized because to technological breakthroughs like computer-aided design.

Market Trends for Invisible Orthodontics

During the anticipated period, the clear aligners segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The market is expanding considering to the increased incidence of malocclusions along with the rising desire for personalized invisible aligners. The rise in dental tourism is another driver of market expansion.

In comparison to traditional braces, transparent aligners provide a number of benefits, including easier oral hygiene maintenance, fewer dental appointments, and more comfortable wearing. These benefits were made possible by the personalized clear aligners manufactured using computer-aided design technology, which has led to an increase in their popularity.

The businesses are placing more of an emphasis on creating innovative and reasonably priced items for patients through product releases and collaborations. For example, Sage Dental became the first DSO throughout the United States to sell KiyoClear orthodontic aligners in July 2022 after forming a cooperation with SheepMedical, the top producer of clear aligners in Japan. The exclusive aligner-expander technology from KiyoClear.



Invisible Orthodontics Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Invisible Orthodontics market in different regions. These are:

The market in North America is predicted to be driven by factors such as rising demand for advanced orthodontics, rising number of orthodontic cases, and quick uptake of clear aligners by patients and dentists.

The region's need for invisible orthodontics is anticipated to increase as a result of the presence of major industry players offering cutting-edge orthodontic treatments and the advantageous reimbursement for dental alignment therapy in industrialized nations.

Asia Pacific is predicted to develop quickly throughout the projection period due to the high prevalence of malocclusion patients, rising governmental and private investment in unmet medical needs, and huge patient population using aligners to straighten their teeth. The market is anticipated to rise as a result of an increase in medical tourism for the treatment of different neurological ailments.



Global Invisible Orthodontics Market: Key Players

The following companies are well-known participants in the global Invisible Orthodontics market:

BEX Co. Ltd.

Celetrix LLC

Merck KGaA

Eppendorf AG

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (BTX)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

MaxCyte Inc.

Lonza Group

Mirus Bio LLC

Developments by the key players in the global market for Invisible Orthodontics are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Ormco Corporation 2023 Spark clear aligners update 14 has been released by the orthodontic company.

It easily connects with DEXIS Ios and features the new Spark approver online.

The approver online doesn't require installs or updates, offers secure file storing, and enables access to and modification of cases from any location. Align Technology, Inc. 2022 With ClinCheck's new Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) integration characteristic, doctors can now see a patient's roots as an element of the digital treatment planning procedure.

ClinCheck is an intuitive tool which integrates roots, bone, as well as crowns into a single three-dimensional model.

The CBCT integration feature improves visibility and control of a patient's underlying anatomical framework throughout the digital treatment planning process, enabling practitioners to reliably broaden diagnosis and treat a wider variety of patients with Invisalign clear aligners.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Segmentation

Product

Clear Aligners

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces



Age Group

Adult

Teenagers

End User

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Region

North America

Europe

CEE Countries

Poland

Bulgaria

Hungary

Czech Republic

Asia Pacific

LATAM & MEA



