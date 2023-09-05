Global Geopolymer Materials Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Geopolymer Revolution - Environmental Concerns Drive Demand for Innovative Building Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geopolymer Materials Market by Product Type, Raw Materials, Processing, Application, End-user, and Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Geopolymer Materials Market size was estimated at USD 10.20 billion in 2022 and expected to reach USD 12.48 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 28.54% to reach USD 76.07 billion by 2030. Governments worldwide are investing in infrastructure development and green building construction initiatives, further contributing to the growing demand for geopolymer-based products, including cement, binders, and composites.
Despite this growth, issues with inconsistent material characterization and performance and their limited design standards impede this material from being widely adopted. Research and development activities are being conducted to expand the use of geopolymer materials' qualitative aspects and applications to help address these challenges.
Advancements and the introduction of new raw materials for geopolymer production are expected to aid their expanded use in new industries, including biomedical applications. Moreover, efforts are to be taken to increase awareness of geopolymer technology and ensure its widespread adoption.
In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Global Geopolymer Materials Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product Type, the market is studied across Geopolymer Binders, Geopolymer Cement, Geopolymer Coatings, Geopolymer Composites, Geopolymer Concrete, and Geopolymer in Raw Water Remediation. Geopolymer Coatings is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.
- Based on Raw Materials, the market is studied across Basic Oxygen Furnace Slag, Bottom Ash, Flue gas desulphurization gypsum, Fly Ash, Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag, Metakaolin, Mine Tailings, Palm Oil Fuel Ash, Phosphogypsum, Red Mud, Rice Husk Ash, Silica Fume, and Waste Glass. The Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.
- Based on Processing, the market is studied across Calcium Hydroxide, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Silicate, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Hydroxide, and Sodium Silicate. Sodium Silicate is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.
- Based on Application, the market is studied across Agricultural Engineering, Corrosion Protection, Insulation, and Repair & Rehabilitation. Repair & Rehabilitation is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.
- Based on End-User, the market is studied across Automotive & Aerospace, Biomedical, Construction, and Water & Wastewater Treatment. Biomedicals are projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.
- The Americas is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Environmental Concerns and Government Initiatives for Sustainability
- Rising Investments in Infrastructure Development and the Construction of Green Buildings
- Proliferating Use of Geopolymer Cement, Binders, and Composite
Restraints
- Issues of Inconsistent Material Characterization and Performance
Opportunities
- Ongoing R&D Activities to Expand Geopolymer in Bone Tissue Applications
- Advancements in Raw Materials and Qualitative Aspects of Geopolymer Materials
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness and Loosely Defined Design Standards of Geopolymers
Companies Mentioned
- Alchemy Geopolymer Solutions
- Betolar PLC
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.
- Cold Climate Housing Research Center
- Critica Infrastructure
- Equinor Ventures
- Gemite Group
- Geopolymer Institute
- Geopolymer International
- Geopolymer Solutions LLC
- Holcim GmbH
- Imerys S.A.
- Kiran Global Chem Limited
- Kuttuva Silicates Private Limited
- Milliken & Company Inc.
- Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd.
- Petronas Technology Ventures SDN BHD
- RENCA Inc.
- Saferock AS
- SLB Ltd.
- The Community Research and Development Information Service (CORDIS)
- Uretek
- Vortex Companies, LLC
- Wagners Holding Company Ltd.
- Zeobond Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$12.48 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$76.07 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
