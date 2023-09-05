Interactive Whiteboard Market Worth USD 6.3 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 7.6% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Interactive Whiteboard Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Product (< 55 inch, 56-65 inch, 66-75 inch, 76-85 inch, and > 85 inch), By Applications(Education, Business, Government, Household And Others), By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the global interactive whiteboard market share is expected to grow at USD 6.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The market growth is projected to be higher owing to the wider adoption of technology for enhanced learning outcomes and increased demand for gamification and interactive classroom sessions. The market growth is highly influenced by the users' positive response to whiteboard adoption.

An interactive whiteboard is one of the digital mediums in the e-learning industry. Its popularity among school and college students has added more opportunities in the global market. Manufacturing giants are incorporating novel products to offer an immersive experience. The growth dynamics for the interactive whiteboard market include increasing gamification of academic lectures in schools and a rise in demand for data visuals for business presentations. Corporate enterprises prefer visuals over textual format for presenting business data and insights. Therefore, the growing trend of using novel business tools to craft business data and insights in the corporate industry is ultimately driving the market growth. Moreover, the manufacturers are focusing on designing customizable devices for end-consumers.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Interactive Whiteboard Market Market Size in 2022 USD 3.1 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.3 billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 7.6% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Product < 55 inch, 56-65 inch, 66-75 inch, 76-85 inch, and > 85 inch. By Application Education, Business, Government, Household, and Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Hitachi, Cisco, Google, Samsung Group Panasonic, Ricoh, SMART Technologies, LG electronics, PLUS Corporation, Genee, Promethean, Turning Technologies, Changhong, Hitevision, Julong, Returnstar, INTECH, Haiya, and Seewo.

Key Developments in the Industry:



In June 2023, Samsung launched a new interactive digital display, ‘‘Samsung Flip’’ for the Indian market, priced at INR three lacs. This product most suits business corporates and offers a collaborative digital engagement, per company statements. In addition, the company officials have stated that it can be customized and configured to portrait and landscape orientations to cater to business needs. Currently, Samsung has made this available in its outlet stores and website.

Other trends, such as collaborative learning and integrated learning, are paving the way for market growth. Whiteboard companies emphasize expanding their product portfolio by offering users advanced, state-of-the-art devices. Viewsonic is one of the manufacturers of high-computer displays. It offers “Viewboard” with 4K ultra HD flat panel technology with IR touch technology. Also, the device can be used by 20 users simultaneously.

Segmentation Overview:



The global interactive whiteboard market segmentation includes product, application, and region. Regarding products, 76-85 inch devices account for dominating position in the forthcoming years. By application, education and business accounted for the maximum share in 2022. To suffice the business needs, they require novel tools to fulfill their objectives.

By region, the market segmentation comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is a dominant market attributed to the high adoption of technology and the use of business tools at large. Asia-Pacific is a fast-growing market owing to the rising demand for immersive technology in the e-learning industry. In addition, significant investments in the learning industry have enabled more opportunities for market entrants.

Interactive Whiteboard Market Report Highlights:

The global interactive whiteboard market is projected to grow at USD 6.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.6%

Rising adoption of technology, use of digital mediums in classrooms, and preference for collaborative learning are some of the major drivers contributing to the market growth

By product, the segmentation includes <55 inch, 56-65 inch, 66-75, 76-85 inch, and >86 inch. 76-85 inch segment is dominating and projected to continue in the forthcoming years

By region, North America is one of the leading markets owing to the high technological awareness and early adoption of interactive classroom teaching

Some of the prominent players in the interactive whiteboard market report include Hitachi, Cisco, Google, Samsung, Panasonic, Ricoh, SMART Technologies, Turning Technologies, INTECH, Haiya, and others





Interactive Whiteboard Market Report Segmentation:

Interactive Whiteboard Market, By Product (2023-2032)

<55 inch

56-65 inch

60-75 inch

76-85 inch

>85 inch



Interactive Whiteboard Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Education Field

Business Field

Government Field

Household Field

Others



Interactive Whiteboard Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



