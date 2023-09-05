Global Calendered Polyvinyl Chloride Flexible Films Market 2023-2030: Strategic Focus on Automotive Sector - Vortex Flex, Shih-Kuen Plastics, and Canadian Speciality Vinyls Propel Market

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Calendered Polyvinyl Chloride Flexible Films Market by Product, Manufacturing Technology, End-use - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Calendered Polyvinyl Chloride Flexible Films Market size was estimated at USD 13.23 billion in 2022, USD 14.05 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.70% to reach USD 22.24 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Calendered Polyvinyl Chloride Flexible Films Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on the Product, the market is studied across Opaque, Semi-Transparent, Translucent, and Transparent. The Semi-Transparent is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Manufacturing Technology, the market is studied across Calendering, Extrusion, and Lamination. Lamination is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-use, the market is studied across Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Industrial, Medical, and Pharmaceutical. Consumer Goods is projected to witness a significant market share during forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant growth in packaging and logistics sectors

Rising need for high tensile and transparent materials

Increasing investments for home interiors

Restraints

Fluctuating costs of raw materials

Opportunities

Advancements in calendered PVC films

Growing adoption in automotive wrapping

Challenges

Physical appearance issues of calendered PVC films

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



