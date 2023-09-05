W&T Offshore Announces Management Promotion

HOUSTON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (the “Company” or “W&T”) today announced the promotion of Ford A. Peters to Vice President of Land.



Tracy W. Krohn, W&T’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to promote Ford to Vice President of Land, where he will become an integral part of our senior leadership team. Ford has extensive industry experience and over the past two years has demonstrated the depth of his expertise on a variety of key projects at W&T. We look forward to Ford’s continued contributions to our success as a leading Gulf of Mexico operator.”

Ford Peters, who currently serves as Land Manager, joined W&T in 2021 and has since served in various positions of increasing responsibility. Mr. Peters has over 13 years of industry and land related experience. Prior to joining W&T, he held various land and legal related positions with Fieldwood Energy LLC. He has also worked for multiple oil and gas companies as well as real estate firms.

Mr. Peters is a licensed Texas Attorney, Registered Professional Landman, and serves on various industry related Boards including the Outer Continental Shelf Advisory Board and the Houston Association of Professional Landmen. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had working interests in 46 fields in federal and state waters (which include 38 fields in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 578,000 gross acres (419,000 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 416,500 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 153,500 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.