Chromatography Resin Market Size to Reach USD 4.91 Billion by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global chromatography resin market will grow from USD 2.19 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.91 Billion by 2032. Chromatography resin must have strong chemical stability to endure the wide range of buffer conditions, pH levels, and solvents used during chromatographic separations. Additionally, the resin must be thermally stable because some purification methods may call for high temperatures. Excellently stable resins can be recycled numerous times without noticeably degrading or losing performance. The ability of chromatography resin to separate various analytes with comparable chemical properties depends on its selectivity property/attribute. Low cross-contamination is made possible by highly selective resins, which also increase the purity of the finished product. The decision and layout of functional groups on the resin surface heavily affect selectivity.



Key Insight of the Chromatography Resin Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global chromatography resin market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. Developing countries like China, India, and South Korea, is expanding quickly. Key factors contributing towards the growth of the emerging nations include the region's expanding pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food and beverage businesses and supportive regulatory actions. Chromatography resin is increasingly in demand as the economies of the Asia-Pacific region develop and become more industrialized for uses, including drug development, bio-manufacturing, and testing for food safety. Additionally, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, the advancement of personalized therapy, and increased focus on improving healthcare infrastructure would all contribute to a growth in demand for chromatography resins in the Asia Pacific region.



The synthetic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The type segment is divided into natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The benefits of synthetic resins, such as their excellent mechanical stability, chemical resistance, and affordability, can be attributed to their increasing demand. The applications of synthetic resins within the end-user industries comprise the production of high-quality bio-therapeutics and selecting and purifying synthetic chemicals & biologics. The market for synthetic chromatography resins in the healthcare and pharmaceutical region is expected to rise in the upcoming years because of the demand for biologics, including recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. Furthermore, ongoing research activities have caused technological advancements that have contributed to the boom of novel synthetic chromatography resins, which can be cost-effective.

The food & beverage segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The application segment is divided into pharmaceuticals & biotechnology and food & beverages. The food & beverage segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Chromatography resin is an essential analytical technique in food analysis, with its primary applications focusing on three areas: evaluating the nutritional quality of food, noticing spoilage, and determining additives in food. Factors such as growing consumer preference for organic/natural foods, health consciousness amongst consumers and others influence the need for chromatography resin in the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the demand for dairy products, beverages and natural additives such as flavours, food colours, carotenoids and flavonoids contributes to the growth of the chromatography resin within the food & beverage industry.



The ion exchange segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The technique segment is divided into ion exchange, affinity, hydrophobic interaction and others. The ion exchange segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ion exchange technique is a very effective and selective means to separate molecules based on their charge in analytical and preparative applications. Furthermore, the ion exchange technique is commonly used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology to manufacture biotherapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies, insulin, and vaccines, contributing to market growth and development.



Advancement in market



• In April 2020: Avantor Inc., a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in life sciences, advanced technology, and the applied materials industry, announced the release of a new recombinant Protein A affinity chromatography resin used to purify antibodies during the manufacturing process of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).



Market Dynamics



Driver: Development of Generic and Biosimilar Drugs



Developing and approving biosimilars and generic pharmaceuticals significantly boost the growth of the global chromatography resin market. These products require extensive characterization and purification techniques to match the quality and performance of their reference products. Chromatography resin enables manufacturers to reach the required levels of purity and uniformity, ensuring that biosimilars and generics meet severe regulatory approval requirements. The demand for accurate analytical instruments, such as chromatography resin, has increased as companies strive for more excellent product quality and safety. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, particularly, require dependable techniques to verify product purity and identification. Chromatography resin enables precise separations and analyses, helping quality assurance and regulatory compliance.



Restraint: Availability of Substitute Products



Chromatography Resins made from organic polymers, inorganic polystyrene sulphonate, and other materials have several significant advantages, including high purification and effective separation capabilities. But there are various equivalent and superior alternatives to chromatography resins, such as high-resolution ultrafiltration, protein crystallization, precipitation, charged ultra-filtration membranes, high-pressure refolding, and more. For instance, spectroscopy is quicker and less expensive per analysis than chromatography but typically less accurate than chromatography. Protein crystallization is a crucial procedure for protein purification and demonstrating the chemical purity of proteins. The area of X-ray crystallography, which is necessary for this technique, has dramatically expanded the understanding of atomic and molecular structure, particularly that of proteins and nucleic acids. For this reason, protein crystallization rather than chromatography is employed in various medical devices over chromatography resins. This factor can restrain the expansion of the global chromatography resin market's growth and development.



Opportunity: Growing Food & Beverage Industry



The authenticity and source of food products become increasingly important as global supply systems get more complicated. Stringent product verification and quality control processes are required due to increased fake goods and labelling fraud. The food and beverage industries rely on various additives for colouring, preservation, and flavour enhancement. However, using excess or without authorization additives might harm your health and the product's overall quality. Chromatography resin is essential for analyzing food additives, spotting illegal compounds, and ensuring products follow legal restrictions. Chromatography resin assists in identifying markers, profiles, and substances that confirm the authenticity of food products thanks to its capacity to analyze complicated matrices. This factor is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in upcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the chromatography resin market are:



• Merck KGaA

• General Electric Company

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Pall Corporation

• Tosoh Corporation

• Repligen Corporation

• Life Technologies Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Danaher Corporation



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type:



• Natural

• Synthetic



By Technique:



• Ion Exchange

• Affinity

• Hydrophobic Interaction

• Others



By Application:



• Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

• Food & Beverages



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



