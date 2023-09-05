Global Smart Cities Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Tech Giants Intel, Microsoft, and Oracle Drive Smart Cities Market with Breakthrough Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Cities Market by Component (Services, Solutions), Focus Area Type (Smart Building, Smart Citizen Services, Smart Transportation) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Cities Market size was estimated at USD 522.52 billion in 2022, USD 594.39 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.32% to reach USD 1,524.34 billion by 2030.

The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Smart Cities Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Components, the market is studied across Services and Solutions. The Services are further studied across Consulting, Deployment & Integration, and Infrastructure Monitoring & Management. The Solutions are further studied across Buildings, Citizen Services, Transportation, and Utilities. The Building is further studied across Building Infrastructure Management, Energy Management, Network Management, and Safety & Security Management. Building Infrastructure Management is further studied across Elevator & Escalators Management and Smart Water Management. Safety & Security Management is further studied across Access Control System, Entrance Control System, and Video Surveillance System. Citizen Services is further studied across E-governance, Smart Education, Smart Healthcare, and Smart Public Safety. Transportation is further studied across Connected Logistics, Smart Ticketing System, and Traffic & Parking Management Systems. The Utilities is further studied across Distribution Management System and Smart Meter Infrastructure. The Solutions is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Focus Area Type, the market is studied across Smart Buildings, Smart Citizen Services, Smart Transportation, and Smart Utilities. Smart Utilities is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand to manage rising urban population

Government initiative for the development of smart city infrastructures worldwide

Need to develop energy-efficient and sustainable construction projects

Restraints

High costs of solution implementation associated with smart cities

Opportunities

Surge in adoption of IoT-based solutions for transportation and building management

Emerging advancements in solutions to enhance the smart cities development

Challenges

Limited expertise and need for technology alignment

Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Akeptus LLC

bee smart city GmbH

Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cleverciti Systems GmbH

Confidex by Beontag

Dell Technologies Inc.

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu Limited

Geeny by Telefonica

HCL Technologies Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Incorporated

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

KaaIoT Technologies, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Schneider Electric

SICE Technology and Systems Group

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless Inc.

SmarterCity.solutions

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc

Wipro Limited



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $594.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1524.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global



