Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headsets Market, Forecast to 2029

The chip and component shortage that prevailed in 2021, was settled by H1 2022, as most headsets supply was back to pre-pandemic levels.



This led to businesses’ headset buying becoming more purposeful, rather than grabbing any headsets that was noticed during 2020 and a few months in 2021. The PC USB and UCC segment that was mainly driven by demand from offices, declined a bit, albeit with good growth from DECT PC USB and UCC segment.



Further, segments like Corded RJ and DECT RJ remained under pressure throughout 2022, leading to a decline in these segments.



The professional headsets market outlook however is still positive as the long-term growth drivers like, hybrid work and growth in software/cloud communications platforms are still intact.



The analyst estimates the total professional headset market to grow at a CAGR of 5.9 percent in terms of sales from 2022 to 2029. Growth is expected to come from PC USB and UCC headsets, cordless headsets, and headsets in office segments.



The growth of software-based business communications and collaboration services will continue to drive demand for PC USB and UCC headsets across the forecast period.As part of this analysis, The analyst has identified market drivers, restraints, competitive trends, and growth opportunities in the global professional headset market.



Through extensive primary and secondary research, this analysis provides headsets vendors and manufacturers with an in-depth perspective on the dynamics of a changing market.



The analyst expects that this analysis will provide vendors with valuable insights to accelerate their growth and expand their penetration opportunities within the headset marketplace.

Author: Shailendra Soni

