Medical Gas Sensor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the medical gas sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the surgery, dental practice, cosmetic surgery, and medical laboratory applications. The global medical gas sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $277.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 29% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand of various types of oxygen and carbon dioxide gas sensors by medical professionals and healthcare professionals for respiration monitoring and significant use of oxygen sensors in ICU wards to alert clinicians about how much oxygen is being given to the patient during ventilation.



Medical Gas Sensor Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global medical gas sensor market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Medical Gas Sensor Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• MEMS Gas Sensors

• Infrared Gas Sensors

• Others



Medical Gas Sensor Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Surgeries

• Dental Practices

• Cosmetic Surgeries

• Medical Laboratories

• Others



Medical Gas Sensor Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Medical Gas Sensor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, medical gas sensor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the medical gas sensor companies profiled in this report include-



• Honeywell

• International Gas Detectors

• NET

• Gems Sensors

• Figaro Sensor

• WIKA

• Rainbow Technology

Medical Gas Sensor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that MEMS is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period owing to its compact size, light weight, low power consumption, affordability, and capacity to make precise measurements of physical phenomena.

• The surgery segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the considerable usage of medical gas sensors in the PACU, ICU, EMS, pre-hospital rescue, PAP therapy, and HFNC therapy to monitor the gas levels of a variety of equipment, such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, and anesthesia machines.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant need for gas sensors in the Indian pharmaceutical production facilities to continuously monitor various gases utilized in the manufacturing process.

Features of the Medical Gas Sensor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Medical gas sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Medical gas sensor market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Medical gas sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the medical gas sensor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the medical gas sensor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

