Global Apheresis Market, 2018-2031: Market Segmentation Reveals Dominance of Disposables and Plasmapheresis - Centrifugation Technology Leads Technological Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Apheresis Market, By Product, By Type, By Procedure (Automated blood collection, Others), By Technology, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global apheresis market has showcased remarkable growth, with a market value of USD 3700.3 million in 2022. It is estimated to surge to USD 7,977.7 million by the year 2031, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.12% during the forecast period.

The market's expansion is attributed to significant technological advancements in apheresis technology, including the development of innovative devices and techniques that enhance efficiency and reduce the invasiveness of plasmapheresis procedures. This technological progress has contributed to increased patient acceptance and is driving the growth of the market.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Blood Disorders: Hematological diseases have become a substantial public health concern, significantly increasing the risk of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The increasing burden of hematological disorders, such as sickle cell disease (SCD), has led to a growing demand for early diagnosis and treatment. Apheresis is increasingly recognized as a therapy for various hematological disorders, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increasing Demand for Plasmapheresis: Plasmapheresis, a procedure that involves the removal, separation, and collection of plasma from the blood, is witnessing a surge in demand. This demand is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of autoimmune and neurological disorders like multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis. Additionally, an aging global population is contributing to the increasing incidence of age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia, further fueling demand for plasmapheresis. The need for plasma-derived therapies to treat a range of conditions, including bleeding disorders and immune deficiencies, is also driving the demand for plasmapheresis procedures.

Segment Overview

The global apheresis market is segmented based on product, type, procedure, technology, and end user.

By Product : The apheresis disposables segment accounted for the highest market share (80.2%) in 2022, with a notable CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period.

: The apheresis disposables segment accounted for the highest market share (80.2%) in 2022, with a notable CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period. By Type : Plasmapheresis dominated the market with the highest share (37.6%) in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

: Plasmapheresis dominated the market with the highest share (37.6%) in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. By Procedure : Automated blood collection (Donor Apheresis) segment held the highest market share (77.2%) in 2022, while the therapeutic apheresis segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR (10.4%) over the forecast period.

: Automated blood collection (Donor Apheresis) segment held the highest market share (77.2%) in 2022, while the therapeutic apheresis segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR (10.4%) over the forecast period. By Technology : Centrifugation technology accounted for the largest market share (67.5%) in 2022, with a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.

: Centrifugation technology accounted for the largest market share (67.5%) in 2022, with a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. By End User: Blood collection centers held the highest market share (69.1%) in 2022, with a CAGR of 10.0% over the anticipated period.

Regional Insights

The North American market held the largest market share (31.5%) in 2022.

The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing, with a projected CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The rest of the world region, including regions like GCC, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina, is expected to exhibit significant growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3700.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $7977.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the apheresis market are:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cerus Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Haemonetics Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Terumo BCT, Inc

Fresenius Kabi

The cumulative market share of the top four players is around 40%. Notable strategies include mergers and acquisitions, as well as innovations to offer enhanced value and customer satisfaction.

Future Prospects

With continued technological advancements and increasing demand for apheresis procedures to address various blood disorders and medical conditions, the global apheresis market is set to experience substantial growth. The adoption of innovative technologies and strategic partnerships are poised to be the driving forces behind the industry's expansion over the forecast period.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65wtgi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.