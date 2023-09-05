Gritstone bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:



2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference (1x1s only)

Conference Dates: September 6 - 8, 2023

Location: Boston, MA

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (Fireside Chat)

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11:30am ET

Speaker: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

Location: New York, NY

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/c4f73a16-a091-4f5c-acf7-52adfe784529

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (Fireside Chat)

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:25pm ET

Speaker: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

Location: New York, NY

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/grts/2121504

JonesTrading 2023 Healthcare Summit (1x1s only)

Conference Dates: October 9 - 11, 2023

Location: Miami, FL

BIO Investor Forum (Panel Participation)

Panel Title: Extending RNA Technology Pipelines into New Tissues and Applications​

Panel Date and Time: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 3:00 to 3:50pm PT

Speaker: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

Location: San Francisco, CA

The live webcasts will also be available via https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. Archived replays will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Contacts

Investors:

George E. MacDougall

Gritstone bio, Inc.

ir@gritstone.com

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

(973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

