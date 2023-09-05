Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 PREVAIL Proof-of-Concept Study of TNX-102 SL for the Management of Fibromyalgia-Type Long COVID

TNX-102 SL showed a robust effect size of 0.5 in improving fatigue and showed consistent activity across secondary measures of sleep quality, cognitive function, disability and Patient Global Impression of Change, but did not meet the primary endpoint of multi-site pain reduction at week 14



Findings fulfill the objectives of this proof-of-concept study, supporting the decision to advance the program based on a proposed primary endpoint using the PROMIS Fatigue scale

Tonix plans to meet with FDA to discuss a path to registration; fatigue is the signature symptom of Long COVID and the principal symptom overlapping with CFS/ME and fibromyalgia syndromes

CHATHAM, N.J., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates, today announced topline results from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept PREVAIL study of TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg for the management of fibromyalgia-type Long COVID. TNX-102 SL treatment showed a robust effect size (ES) in improving fatigue and showed consistent activity trending to improvements across the secondary endpoints of sleep quality, cognitive function, disability and patient global impression of change (PGIC). TNX-102 SL trended towards improvement but did not achieve the pre-specified primary endpoint of improving Long COVID pain intensity scores at Week 14. The proposed mechanism of TNX-102 SL is improving sleep quality, which NIH recently announced is a target of future RECOVER clinical trials in Long COVID, a National Institute of Health (NIH) research program designed to understand, treat, and prevent long COVID.1,2 There is currently no approved drug for the treatment of Long COVID.

PREVAIL was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-site proof-of-concept study of 63 patients with laboratory-documented COVID-19 illness preceding Long COVID. PREVAIL was designed and conducted to guide the design of registrational studies of TNX-102 SL in fibromyalgia-type Long COVID. TNX-102 SL was generally well tolerated with an adverse event (AE) profile comparable to prior studies with TNX-102 SL. AE-related discontinuations were similar in drug and placebo arms. No new safety signals were observed.

“The robust activity of TNX-102 SL on the PROMIS Fatigue scale3-5 (ES=0.5, Figure 4) is important because patients and experts view fatigue as the signature symptom of Long COVID and it has been identified as the dominant symptom contributing to disability,”6 said Dr. Seth Lederman, President and CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “In addition, TNX-102 SL showed consistent trends toward improvement in sleep quality, cognitive function, disability and the PGIC responder rate for TNX-102 SL compared to placebo (Figure 5) at week 14 (34.4% vs. 16.1%, difference=18.2%). Together, these findings fulfill the objectives of this proof-of-concept study in supporting the decision to advance the program based on a proposed primary endpoint using the PROMIS Fatigue scale.”

The Company intends to request an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss a potential Phase 3 program based on a proposed primary outcome measure using the PROMIS Fatigue scale. The meeting is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024. Fatigue is the symptom of Long COVID that principally overlaps with chronic fatigue syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis (CFS/ME) and fibromyalgia. In the NIH funded RECOVER study analysis, fatigue was the top featured symptom and is common in each of the four clusters.7

“The data from PREVAIL reinforce our belief in TNX-102 SL as a potential bedtime medicine for the management of fibromyalgia-type Long COVID,” said Gregory Sullivan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “We believe the PREVAIL trial results will help guide the next phase of development for TNX-102 SL, supporting the design of a potential registrational trial for fibromyalgia-type Long COVID based on PROMIS fatigue as a primary endpoint, pending review and feedback from the FDA. In both of our prior Phase 3 studies of TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg in fibromyalgia, we observed numerical improvement in the PROMIS fatigue score (in RELIEF p=0.007 MMRM8 and in RALLY p=0.007 MMRM9).”

Dr. Sullivan continued, “Although the validity of PROMIS Fatigue is not yet established in Long COVID, we believe the results of PREVAIL, together with extensive data from studies in other chronic conditions3-5 – including Tonix’s studies in fibromyalgia – make PROMIS Fatigue a solid candidate for the primary endpoint of future Long COVID registrational studies. We look forward to an anticipated End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to discuss these data and expect to present full data from PREVAIL in a peer-reviewed format and at upcoming medical conferences. Together, we believe these findings support the recognition of fibromyalgia-type Long COVID as a clinically meaningful subgroup of Long COVID patients and underscore the potential of TNX-102 SL as a once daily, oral therapy for this debilitating condition. We are grateful to the patients and their families and supporters, who participated in this study.”

Key Phase 2 PREVAIL Study Results

In the study, 63 subjects were enrolled and randomized 1:1 across approximately 30 U.S. sites to receive either TNX-102 SL or placebo daily at bedtime for 14 weeks. Subjects started with TNX-102 SL 2.8 mg tablet or one placebo tablet for the first 2 weeks and then increased to TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg (2 x 2.8 mg tablets) or two placebo tablets for the remaining 12 weeks of the treatment period. The percentage of subjects completing the study was 81.3% in the TNX-102 SL group and 80.6% in the placebo group. Demographics and baseline characteristics are shown in Table 1.

Table 1: Demographics and Baseline Characteristics Variable Placebo TNX-102 SL Total N=31 N=32 N=63 Age, mean years (SD) 51.4 (10.01) 48.6 (8.80) 50.0 (9.45) Female, number (%) 25 (80.6%) 21 (65.6%) 46 (73.0%) Male, number (%) 6 (19.4%) 11 (34.4%) 17 (27.0%) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 3 (9.7%) 2 (6.3%) 5 (7.9%) Not Hispanic or Latino 28 (80.6%) 30 (93.8%) 58 (92.1%) Race American Indian or AN, number (%) 1 (3.2%) 0 (0.0%) 1 (1.6%) Asian, number (%) 0 (0.0%) 1 (3.1%) 1 (1.6%) Black or African American, number (%) 5 (16.1%) 7 (21.9%) 12 (19.0%) Native Hawaiian or PI, number (%) 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) White or Caucasian, number (%) 24 (77.4%) 21 (65.6%) 45 (71.4%) Multiple Races, number (%) 1 (3.2%) 3 (9.4%) 4 (6.3%) BMI, mean kg/m2 (SD) 29.5 (4.44) 29.8 (4.07) 29.6 (4.22) Employed, number (%) 26 (83.9%) 25 (78.1%) 51 (81.0%) Abbreviations: AN, Alaskan Native; BMI, body mass index; PI, Pacific Islander; SD, standard deviation

Primary endpoint

Given the lack of Long COVID treatments and the size of the current proof-of-concept study, an ES ≥ 0.2 was the pre-specified threshold for declaring the primary endpoint positive. The study trended towards a benefit but did not achieve statistical significance on the primary efficacy endpoint of change from baseline in the diary numerical rating scale (NRS) weekly average of daily self-reported worst Long COVID pain intensity scores for TNX-102 SL at the Week 14 endpoint versus placebo (effect size (ES) = 0.08, Figure 1.)



Secondary endpoints

The change from baseline to the Week 14 endpoint for the daily sleep quality diary, PROMIS Sleep Disturbance, PROMIS Fatigue, PROMIS Cognitive function, the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI) and Sheehan Disability Scale showed numerical improvements (MMRM, ES ≥ 0.2): sleep diary (MMRM, ES =0.23, Figure 2.), PROMIS sleep Disturbance (MMRM, ES=0.32, Figure 3.), PROMIS fatigue (MMRM, ES=0.50, Figure 4.), PROMIS Cognitive Function - Abilities, (MMRM, ES=0.21), the ISI (ANCOVA, ES=0.24) and the Sheehan Disability Scale (ANCOVA, ES=0.26). Moreover, robust activity was observed in the PGIC responder (very much improved or much improved) rate for TNX-102 SL compared to placebo (Figure 5): week 6 (31.3% vs. 9.7%, difference=21.6%), week 10 (28.1% vs. 12.9%, difference=15.2%), week 14 (34.4% vs. 16.1%, difference=18.2%).



Safety profile

TNX-102 SL demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile over 14 weeks of treatment with no new safety signals. The most common adverse events are shown in Table 2. Participants with at least one treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) were at a rate of 56.3% on TNX-102 SL and 38.7% on placebo. In the TNX-102 SL group, 6.3% discontinued due to TEAE compared to 9.7% on placebo. Only one TEAE in the study was rated as severe, gastritis in a participant in the TNX-102 SL group. There were no serious adverse events (SAEs) in the study.

Table 2: Adverse Events Occurring in ≥ 2 Participants in Either Treatment Group Placebo TNX-102 SL Total N=31 N=32 N=63 Administration Site Reactions Hypoaesthesia oral 0 6 6 Product taste abnormal 0 3 3 Glossodynia 0 2 2 Oral pain 0 2 2 Paraesthesia oral 0 2 2 Systemic Adverse Events Influenza like illness 2 0 2





Abbreviations: LS, least squares; SE, standard error





Abbreviations: LS, least squares; SE, standard error





Abbreviations: LS, least squares; SE, standard error; SD, sleep disturbance





Abbreviations: LS, least squares; SE, standard error





*p=0.034, #p=0.096

About the Phase 2 PREVAIL Study

The Phase 2 PREVAIL proof-of-concept study was a 14-week double-blind, randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TNX-102 SL taken daily at bedtime in patients with multi-site pain associated with laboratory-documented post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC). The trial was conducted at approximately 30 sites in the U.S. The primary efficacy endpoint is the change from baseline in the weekly average of daily self-reported worst pain intensity scores at the Week 14 endpoint. Key secondary efficacy endpoints include change from baseline in self-reported scores for sleep disturbance, fatigue, and cognitive function.

For more information, see ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05472090.

About Long COVID or Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC)

Post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or PASC is the formal name for a condition now widely known as Long COVID. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently estimated that 7.7 million to 23 million Americans have developed Long COVID and announced the formation of the “Office of Long COVID Research and Practice” to lead the Long COVID response and coordinate efforts across the federal government. 10 Although most people recover from COVID-19 within weeks of the acute illness, a substantial portion develops a chronic syndrome called Long COVID.11 These individuals experience a constellation of disabling symptoms long past the time of recovery from acute COVID-19. Most Long COVID patients who have been studied appear to have cleared the SARS-CoV-2 infection from their systems. The symptoms of Long COVID can include fatigue, sleep disorders, multi-site pain, fevers, shortness of breath, cognitive impairment described as “brain fog” or memory disturbance, gastrointestinal symptoms, anxiety, and depression. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 13 adults in the U.S. (7.5%) have Long COVID symptoms.11 Long COVID is typically associated with moderate or severe COVID-19 but can occur after mild COVID-19 or even after asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. More than 40% of adults in the United States reported having COVID-19 in the past, and nearly one in five of those (19%) are currently still having symptoms of Long COVID.11 Long COVID is a chronic disabling condition that is expected to result in a significant global health and economic burden.12-15 In response to the urgent need for therapies that address Long COVID, Congress awarded $1.15 billion to the National Institutes of Health to study Long COVID in December 2020.16 The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Research Action Plan on Long COVID17, released in August 2022, addresses the overlap of Long COVID with CFS/ME, which, like fibromyalgia, is one of the overlapping chronic pain syndromes with central and peripheral sensitization.18 A published survey19 found comparable pain, fatigue, and functional impairment between Long COVID, fibromyalgia, and CFS/ME. This symptom overlap between these conditions has suggested that altered neurologic function is one of the leading hypotheses to explain them.20 While the vaccines available in the U.S., through either FDA approval or under Emergency Use Authorization, have been shown to prevent acute COVID, their ability to prevent Long COVID is unknown. There is currently no approved drug for the treatment of Long COVID.

About Fibromyalgia-Type Long COVID

Common symptoms of Long COVID, including multi-site pain, fatigue, unrefreshing sleep, and cognitive dysfunction, or ‘brain fog,’ are hallmarks of conditions like fibromyalgia and CFS/ME. Defining subgroups of Long COVID patients that overlap with fibromyalgia and CFS/ME is expected to facilitate the development of new treatments.20 We are studying TNX-102 SL in the subgroup of Long COVID patients whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia, which we have termed ‘Fibromyalgia-type Long COVID.’ TNX-102 SL is in phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia.8,21 Fibromyalgia has been recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with three approved medicines. The recent identification of Long COVID subgroups in the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)-sponsored RECOVER study7 was an important step. In their recent publication7 cluster analysis of the symptom frequencies in the RECOVER study (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) research program) identified four subgroups of Long COVID patients. Cluster #4 represented approximately one quarter of the population (28%) and reported the highest frequencies of pain (back pain (58%), joint pain (64%) or muscle pain (60%)), high frequencies of fatigue (94%) and ’Brain Fog,’ (94%) and a high level of impairment of Quality of Life. We believe Cluster #4 is a subgroup of Long COVID that overlaps with fibromyalgia. We also believe that Cluster #3, representing another approximately 29% of the RECOVER cohort, includes many patients with Fibromyalgia-type Long COVID because 100% of that group suffer from ‘Brain Fog’, 94% experience fatigue and approximately one third experience pain (back pain (32%), joint pain (36%) or muscle pain (34%)). Fibromyalgia can result from a variety of different stressors, in addition to infectious illnesses, including hormonal, metabolic, and psychological stressors.23,24 It can be challenging to distinguish fibromyalgia and CFS/ME clinically, given the high level of symptom overlap between them. Each of these conditions is defined by a constellation of symptoms, and there is no widely recognized diagnostic laboratory test that distinguishes them. We presented an analysis of a Fibromyalgia-type Long COVID subgroup from the TriNetX claims database at the BIO-sponsored Long COVID meeting in February 2023.21 That study provided real-world evidence that the majority of Long COVID patients present with a constellation of symptoms that overlap with fibromyalgia and CFS/ME. These symptoms include fatigue, cognitive symptoms, and multi-site pain. Fibromyalgia-type Long COVID, like fibromyalgia and CFS/ME, appears to be both a subgroup of Long COVID and one of several chronic overlapping pain conditions that have in common the neurological process called central and peripheral sensitization, which is increasingly known by the term nociplastic pain.

About TNX-102 SL

TNX-102 SL is a patented sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride which provides rapid transmucosal absorption and reduced production of a long half-life active metabolite, norcyclobenzaprine, due to bypass of first-pass hepatic metabolism. As a multifunctional agent with potent binding and antagonist activities at the 5-HT2A-serotonergic, α1-adrenergic, H1-histaminergic, and M1-muscarinic receptors, TNX-102 SL is in development as a daily bedtime treatment for fibromyalgia, Long COVID (formally known as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 [PASC]), alcohol use disorder and agitation in Alzheimer’s disease. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued United States Patent No. 9636408 in May 2017, Patent No. 9956188 in May 2018, Patent No. 10117936 in November 2018, Patent No. 10,357,465 in July 2019, and Patent No. 10736859 in August 2020. The Protectic™ protective eutectic and Angstro-Technology™ formulation claimed in the patent are important elements of Tonix’s proprietary TNX-102 SL composition. These patents are expected to provide TNX-102 SL, upon NDA approval, with U.S. market exclusivity until 2034/2035.

*TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and is not approved for any indication

