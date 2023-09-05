Vertical Immersion Pump Market Size, Growth Trends, Supplier Analysis, Forecasts, and Share Analysis, 2023-2030 | RationalStat Study

Wilmington,Delaware, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Vertical Immersion Pump Market size is estimated at US$ 2,353.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat



Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

As global industrialization expands, there is an increasing demand for efficient and dependable pumping solutions. Vertical immersion pumps are widely utilized in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, water and wastewater treatment, and power production. The requirement to effectively transport fluids within industrial processes drives the need for these pumps.

Furthermore, the growing population and growing worries about water shortages have resulted in an increase in demand for water and wastewater treatment solutions. Vertical immersion pumps are essential for pumping and transferring water for treatment. They are utilized in a variety of applications, including municipal water treatment plants, industrial wastewater treatment facilities, and desalination plants.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global vertical immersion pump market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global vertical immersion pump market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global vertical immersion pump market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Vertical Immersion Pump Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the cantilever pumps (VS-5) segment is expected to generate an absolute dollar potential of more than US$ 1,042.7 million between 2023 and 2030.

On the basis of application, the irrigation segment is anticipated to generate an opportunity worth more than US$ 294 million between 2023 and 2030. Vertical immersion pumps will likely become more widely used as the irrigation industry expands globally.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2,353.4 million Market Size Forecast US$ 3,245.6 million Growth Rate 4.1% Key Market Drivers Expansion of Irrigation Sector

Increasing Investment Planning and Industrialization Companies Profiled Ruhrpumpen Group

Brinkamann Pumps

KSB Pumps

Gusher Pumps

ITT Inc.

AxFlow Holdings AB

Lutz JESCO GmbH

North Ridge Pump

Flowserve Corporation

Lenntech BV

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global vertical immersion pump market include,

In 2020, Robbco Pumps was purchased by Wolf Pump Inc. It is a U.S. based pump producer of stainless-steel submersible pumps.

In June 2021, Dooch Pumps, a maker of energy-efficient water pumps, has created a vertical multistage XR(L) pump series. A standard electric motor power these vertical, non-self-priming, multistage centrifugal in-line XR and XLR pumps.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global vertical immersion pump market growth include Ruhrpumpen Group, Brinkamann Pumps, KSB Pumps, Gusher Pumps, ITT Inc., AxFlow Holdings AB, Lutz JESCO GmbH, North Ridge Pump, Flowserve Corporation, Lenntech BV among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global vertical immersion pump market based on type, application and region

Global Vertical Immersion Pump Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Line Shaft Pump (VS-4) Cantiliver Pump (VS-5)

Global Vertical Immersion Pump Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Irrigation Potable Water Supply Water Cooling Dewatering Oil, Fuels, Lubricants Transfer Others

Global Vertical Immersion Pump Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Vertical Immersion PumpMarket US Canada Latin America Vertical Immersion PumpMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Vertical Immersion PumpMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Continue!



Key Questions Answered in the Vertical Immersion Pump Report:

What will be the market value of the global vertical immersion pump market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global vertical immersion pump market?

What are the market drivers of the global vertical immersion pump market?

What are the key trends in the global vertical immersion pump market?

Which is the leading region in the global vertical immersion pump market?

What are the major companies operating in the global vertical immersion pump market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global vertical immersion pump market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

